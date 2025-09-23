You can now catch my recent discussion with Carolyn Gorman and Isabella Redjai on the City Journal Podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

People High On Dark Triad Personality Traits Employ Distinct Defense Mechanisms

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

1. The reason that females never evolved an appetite to band together and raid neighboring villages for husbands is that a woman's reproductive success is rarely limited by the number of available males, so any risk to her life while pursuing additional mates is a sheer loss. (source: How the Mind Works by Steven Pinker).

2. Transwomen are more likely to be sex offenders than are heterosexual men or women. In 2020, an astounding 59 percent of transwomen prisoners were sex offenders—compared with 3 percent of women and 17 percent of men. (source).

3. The only overarching explanation for the global fertility decline is that once childbearing is no longer seen as something special—as an obligation to God, to one’s ancestors, or to the future—people will do less of it. (source).

