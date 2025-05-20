Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richmund M. Meneses's avatar
Richmund M. Meneses
8h

A religious revival is going to happen sooner rather than later, as a way to combat what you've said on your first point. We all know religious people are happier pretty much across the board. Why do you think so many young men are going back to God? The modern life has all about rejected young men. The church is one of the very few places where men can be men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture