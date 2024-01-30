My debut book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class will be out in exactly 3 weeks. Publication date is February 20.
1. In a study of 478 adolescents and young adults, being a bully was associated with a 1.5–2x greater likelihood of having had sexual intercourse. Bullying was also a small but statistically significant predictor of the number of sexual partners. (source).
2. How smart does your social media profile image look? Visual cues that people perceive as being associated with high intelligence: Business clothing, books, glasses, archery, and smiling. Cues people perceive as associated with low intelligence: Colorful hair, offensive hand gestures, overweight body, tattoos, and smoking. (source).
3. When asked “Who falls in love in a relationship first?” Most people say women. But when asked about their most recent relationship, men reported falling in love faster than women. 64% of men compared to 19% of women reported saying “I love you” to their partners first. (source).
The gender divide among gen-z is really interesting to me because I see the data from a different perspective, as a boomer woman who was often the only woman among men in a meeting, in a dinghy race, etc etc.
The reason woman of pre-gen-z generations preferred to work for men was simple - neither men nor women wanted to work for a woman in those days because they were notoriously mean - especially to other women. After all the hurdles they went through to succeed, generally, they were pretty tough on others.
If gen-z women and men now get their struggle, thats great. But it’s time to talk about what could be different and better for all.