My debut book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class will be out in exactly 3 weeks. Publication date is February 20.

Please preorder now:

Amazon (US)

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors

From the archives:

A review and discussion of one of most important books I’ve ever read.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. In a study of 478 adolescents and young adults, being a bully was associated with a 1.5–2x greater likelihood of having had sexual intercourse. Bullying was also a small but statistically significant predictor of the number of sexual partners. (source).

2. How smart does your social media profile image look? Visual cues that people perceive as being associated with high intelligence: Business clothing, books, glasses, archery, and smiling. Cues people perceive as associated with low intelligence: Colorful hair, offensive hand gestures, overweight body, tattoos, and smoking. (source).

3. When asked “Who falls in love in a relationship first?” Most people say women. But when asked about their most recent relationship, men reported falling in love faster than women. 64% of men compared to 19% of women reported saying “I love you” to their partners first. (source).

If you appreciate the work I do here on my Substack or on Twitter/X, I’d be thankful if you pre-ordered my book:

Amazon (US)

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Links for other book venders here