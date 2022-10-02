Share this postRevolutions Occur When a Significant Portion of Elites Defect From the Existing Regimewww.robkhenderson.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherRevolutions Occur When a Significant Portion of Elites Defect From the Existing RegimeAnd why Harvard shouldn't admit more studentsRob HendersonOct 2, 2022∙ Paid133Share this postRevolutions Occur When a Significant Portion of Elites Defect From the Existing Regimewww.robkhenderson.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther12ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in