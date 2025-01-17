You know it’s true.

Share

Give a gift subscription

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives:

The Optimal Margin of Illusion: The psychology of self-appraisal

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. While men are nearly 18 percent faster than women in 5K races, they are only 11 percent faster in marathons, 3.7 percent faster at 50 miles, roughly even as they approach 100 miles, and then women routinely outpace men at races 195 miles and up. (source: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon).

2. In a longitudinal study on happiness, the most reliable indicator of being happy and healthy at age 80 was relationship satisfaction, especially within marriages, which proved to be the strongest predictor of a fulfilling and healthy life. (source).

3. Behaviors associated with high trait Openness on the Big Five dimensions (source):

•Eating something spicy for breakfast

•Lounging around the house with no clothes on

•Spending an hour at a time daydreaming

•Buying a book

•Swearing

•Reading poetry

Not necessarily in that order. But that would be a pretty good day.