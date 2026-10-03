I’ve been meaning to run a reader survey for a while to get a sense of my readership, and now here it is.

I’d like to learn a little more about you: your background, what you read, how your life has turned out, and a few things you might not ordinarily be asked.

There are 26 short questions which shouldn’t take more than 5-10 minutes to complete.

I’ll post the results with some analysis in an upcoming post.

So if you have a few minutes, please take the reader survey here.

Thanks for helping me get to know the people on the other side of these emails.