I’ve been meaning to run a reader survey for a while to get a sense of my readership, and now here it is.
I’d like to learn a little more about you: your background, what you read, how your life has turned out, and a few things you might not ordinarily be asked.
There are 26 short questions which shouldn’t take more than 5-10 minutes to complete.
I’ll post the results with some analysis in an upcoming post.
So if you have a few minutes, please take the reader survey here.
Thanks for helping me get to know the people on the other side of these emails.
Free labor for commie rob over here
Done!