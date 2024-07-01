Hey everyone,

If you’re interested in a San Francisco happy hour meetup on July 13, please respond to this email with your name and a few lines about yourself. This is to gauge interest in order to determine what kind of venue we'd need.

The happy hour event last Saturday in NYC went well; met a lot of great people and the 70+ attendees really seemed to enjoy it.

If you’re a little shy, all the more reason to come. People tell me I’m approachable, or at least more approachable than many other authors. Plus it’s a great opportunity to hang with some new people and make some friends. You can also email robert7105[at]gmail[dot]com.