You can now schedule a 1-on-1 video call with me.

I really enjoy these conversations with readers of this newsletter.

Book a meeting with Rob Henderson Schedule a meeting Book meeting

Booking is easy, and you can select the date and time that works best for you.

We can speak about anything I have written about or discussed, including my book, topics involving psychology and human nature, and so on. I can offer life advice as well, depending on your circumstances, with the caveat that our conversations are just conversations and should not be taken as medical counsel, or “therapy,” etc.

For now, there is a window available from Jan 28 - Feb 7. Make sure to book a meeting before they’re gone! Hope to speak with you soon.