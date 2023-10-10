Reposting my conversation with Jordan Peterson from 2021:

Share

Give a gift subscription

From the archives:

Baby Boomers are increasingly reluctant to assert authority or acknowledge their age, while young people are emboldened by this reluctance. I lived a lot of life by the time I was 20, and I barely knew anything. I’m generally amused at how much bullshit adults will accept from overgrown children.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Only half of men using dating apps while in a committed relationship reported sexual intercourse with another person met on a dating app. In contrast, all women using dating apps while in a committed relationship reported having sex with another person they met on a dating app. (source).

2. In rich countries, job applicants tend to emphasize the array of opportunities they have. This enables them to bargain more effectively over the terms and conditions of employment. In poor countries, in contrast, job applicants emphasize how much they need the job. This is because in many poor countries, corruption is widespread. Employers want to know that the employee can be trusted to overlook evidence of corrupt activities in the organization. Showing desperation helps the applicant signal that he or she can be trusted not to inform against the boss. (source).

3. Members of the early Roman aristocracy were more likely to be killed in wars than the average citizen. Wealthy classes were the first to volunteer extra taxes when needed. Officers and centurions (but not common soldiers) served without pay. During this period, the greatest burden was placed on the wealthy. (source: War and Peace and War by Peter Turchin)