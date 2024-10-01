You can listen to my recent interview on the Madison’s Notes Podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Exclusive book talk at the University of Cambridge

I’ll be speaking about Troubled on October 4 at the University of Cambridge. Details and info here. If you want to watch online, the livestream link is here.

The Psychology of Social Status

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and concludes by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Here’s the trailer:

Sex and Status: The logic of female and male intra-sexual competition

Three interesting findings

1. Black Americans are more likely to perceive themselves to be victims of prejudice when they have higher levels of education. Similar realities hold for Latinos and Asian Americans: higher education leads to heightened perceptions of discrimination. (source).

2. Adolescents with an IQ of 130 are 3-5 times less likely to have had intercourse than those with average IQ. Boys with an IQ that would qualify for intellectual disability (60) are still more likely to have had sex than those with a very high IQ (130). (source).

3. 69% of Democratic parents and 66% of Republican parents say that public schools should teach the “success sequence,” which describes the surest way to avoid poverty (source):

1. Finish high school.

2. Get a full-time job once you finish school.

3. Get married before you have children.