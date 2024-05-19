Share

In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1941 novel The Last Tycoon, a film producer character named Monroe Stahr instructs his scriptwriters on how the audience is to understand the heroine’s motivation:

“At all times, at all moments when she is on the screen in our sight, she wants to sleep with Ken Willard…Whatever she does, it is in place of sleeping with Ken Willard. If she walks down the street she is walking to sleep with Ken Willard, if she eats her food it is to give her enough strength to sleep with Ken Willard. But at no time do you give the impression that she would even consider sleeping with Ken Willard…”