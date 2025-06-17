Share

Give a gift subscription

From the archives:

The Reverse Matilda Effect. Sex ratios and perceptions of prestige

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Married moms are less happy when their husbands are at home than when their husbands are employed full time. When women lose their jobs, there’s no effect on the risk of divorce. When men lose their jobs, their risk of divorce goes up 33%. (source).

2. In terms of speaking fees, social scientists benefit substantially from being more attractive, whereas unattractiveness is a comparative advantage for natural scientists. This appears to be driven by the belief that unattractive natural scientists engage in higher quality work. (source).

3. Based on weak scientific evidence, many marijuana advocates claimed that legal cannabis would lead people to use fewer opioids. Recent reviews, though, suggest that marijuana legalization is more likely to increase than reduce opioid-death rates. (source).