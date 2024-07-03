I recently spoke with Dan Savage on his podcast:

Dan Savage | Sex & Politics: Rob Henderson

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Fun conversation with Dan, with plenty of disagreement. After discussing my book for a while, we later responded to a call from a married woman who wanted to have sex with her married boss. My advice was a little different from Dan’s. Dan also said my book was “beautiful” and picked up on subtleties indicating he really understood the points I was making. Different kind of podcast than I'm used to. More fun in some ways because of the disagreements. Near the end of our conversation he declared, “You're the only crossover guest I've ever had with Jordan Peterson.”

A few upcoming events below.

San Francisco Happy Hour

July 13, 7pm-10pm. If you’d like to join, please register here.

Book event in Los Angeles

July 20 at 8pm, I’ll be in conversation with Meghan Daum. Details and RSVP here.

Book event in Austin

July 25 at 11:30am-1pm. Register here.

Book event in Michigan

August 1 at 7pm. Details here.

Here is my third piece in my regular monthly column at The Boston Globe:

Why doesn’t the candidate with the best policies win? Because looks can be deceiving.

Excerpt:

After President Biden’s disastrous performance in his debate with former president Donald Trump, one of the president’s advisers asserted that “on the issues, the American people are with Joe Biden.” […] Alexander Todorov, a professor of psychology at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has published several studies as well as a fascinating book demonstrating just how much appearance matters in the world of politics. In one classic experiment, Todorov and his coauthors showed study participants pictures of the faces of obscure and unfamiliar US political candidates. The researchers then asked the participants who they thought looked more competent. Amazingly, people’s judgments of how competent a candidate looked predicted actual electoral success roughly 70 percent of the time. Such results have been replicated in other countries, including Australia, France, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand, using photos of local politicians. Nevertheless, other studies indicate that preferences for a particular type of face are not set in stone. Situational context matters. For instance, when asked to imagine that their country has suddenly plunged into a wartime scenario, voters subsequently supported candidates with wider faces, which they judged to be more dominant than thin faces. The logic here is that people seem to believe that a strong-looking leader will be more likely to bring about victory. A similar pattern is found for voices — people generally tend to prefer political candidates with deep voices, which they deem to be more dominant. When asked whom they would vote for during a wartime scenario, though, people are especially likely to favor leaders with deep voices. [...] My favorite study in this vein was conducted in Switzerland. The researchers had 681 children, with an average age of 10, play a computer game reenacting Odysseus’s trip from Troy to Ithaca. The kids were then instructed to imagine that they themselves were about to set sail from Troy to Ithaca and to choose between photographs of two people to be the captain of the ship. Unbeknown to the children, the two people in the photographs were, in fact, French political candidates running in parliamentary elections. The result: Kids’ preferred captain was the winner in 70 percent of the political contests. Interestingly, this study was conducted in May 2008, and the children also correctly predicted the outcome of the Obama-McCain election. All of this research helps to illuminate both Biden’s lackluster performance in the polls, despite the continuing strength of the economy, and Trump’s slight lead, despite his dubious character and legal battles. As we observed in the debate last week, Biden appears increasingly frail, whereas Trump, though not immune to the effects of aging, still exudes vigor. Moreover, the changing geopolitical situation may be influencing voter perceptions. The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the potential one in Taiwan may cause undecided voters to favor a leader who looks and sounds more dominant.

Read the whole thing here.

For what it’s worth, I wrote the bulk of this piece prior to the debate. Before it became apparent just how far gone Biden really is. It’s funny. People look at Biden as a nice guy and really think he'd willingly step down. Maybe misled by too much television. Real-life Logan Roys usually don't look and sound like Logan Roy.

Links and recommendations

Three interesting findings

1. Antisemitic views are far more common among nonwhites than whites, especially among young people. Black and Hispanic Americans agree with antisemitic statements at similar levels as white Americans who identify with the alt-right. (source).

2. When Andrew Carnegie, the richest man in the world at the turn of the twentieth century, created free libraries across the United States, cities with those libraries had 7 to 11% higher patent rates than comparable cities without Carnegie libraries. (source).

3. The top 5 regrets that people share on their deathbeds (source):