I mentioned in my recent annual Substack review that I wanted to help promote other writers. I know that many people who read this Substack are writers or aspiring writers, so here’s an avenue to direct some readers to your work.

Guidelines:

You must be a subscriber for your links to appear. When you complete the form, please include the email address you used to subscribe to this newsletter.

This is for subscriber writing only (not podcasts, YouTube, TikTok etc).

It must be a specific piece of writing, not your general website.

If the piece is obviously unhinged, or will potentially cause serious difficulties for me, I will most likely not share it. My threshold is pretty high, though, so this shouldn’t be an issue.

Any kind of writing is fine. Substacks, blogs, books, recipes, magazine or newspaper articles, op-eds in your college paper, poetry, academic papers, movie reviews, and so on. I haven’t yet decided what day I’ll share the links, but most likely in the next two weeks.

To submit your writing, please complete this Google form.

Please send your links by April 24 to be included.

The plan is to gather submissions and share them in a series of posts later this month, similar to what we did last year.