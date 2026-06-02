With a budget under $1 million, Obsession (2026) has earned more than $100 million domestically, and more than $148 million worldwide. A major sleeper hit.

I saw it over the weekend and found it to be a surprisingly deep film. A lot to discuss here.

Early on in Obsession, a young man named Bear goes into the shop to purchase a gift for a young woman named Nikki. He then exits the shop with a gift for himself. A perfect setup.

Many astute moviegoers have pointed out that Bear is indeed the real villain of the film, but they fail at explaining why. Allow me.

This is a story about male cowardice, female desperation, and the nightmare of getting exactly what you asked for.

First, you have to understand the terrifying idea the film keeps circling around, an idea that has absolutely nothing to do with the supernatural: