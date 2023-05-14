Share

Note:

I’ll be at NatCon in London this week (May 15-17). Really looking forward to this event. If you’re around and see me, feel free to come say hi.

From the archives:

I watched a lot of TV as a kid—this inadvertently taught me a lot about social class in America.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Percentage of U.S. adults who support a photo ID requirement to vote (source):

Nonwhites: 84%

Whites: 77%

Non-college graduates: 85%

College graduates: 69%

Income less than $50K: 81%

Income more than $100K: 76%

2. People who increased their quantity of sleep over a four-year period got the equivalent happiness increase as they would have from 8 weeks of therapy, or from winning up to $280,000 in a lottery. (source).

3. Childhood instability is associated with higher Dark Triad personality traits (psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism) in adulthood. Childhood instability is associated with lower Light Triad traits (faith in humanity, humanism, Kantianism—associated with trust, kindness, and integrity) in adulthood. Interestingly, childhood poverty had no association with either Dark Triad or Light Triad traits. (source). Being poor doesn't have the same effect as living in chaos.