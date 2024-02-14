Share

Washington, D.C. book event:

I’m doing a book event at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, D.C. on February 27 at 11am.

I’ll be on stage with author and psychiatrist Dr. Sally Satel and journalist Naomi Schaefer Riley (you can read her recent review of my book in Commentary here).

I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

Details and RSVP here.

1. Sociometric status (respect and admiration from peers) was a stronger predictor of subjective well-being than socioeconomic status. This finding held up after controlling for gender, ethnicity, and extraversion. (source). The researchers controlled for extraversion, expecting that perhaps only extraverted people would respond more favorably to sociometric status than socioeconomic status. But no, even introverted people seem to really enjoy admiration and respect. You can read more about this here.

2. From Thomas Sowell’s book Vision of the Anointed: “The family is inherently an obstacle to schemes for central control of social processes...Engels’ first draft of the Communist Manifesto included a deliberate undermining of family bonds as part of the Marxian agenda...Marx was astute enough to leave that out of the final version.”

3. On Tinder, women in their twenties are roughly twice as likely to swipe right (“like”) for the same man if he has a master's degree compared with a bachelor's degree. (source).

My book is officially out in less than 1 week, on February 20.

Book distributors are similar to venture capitalists. Or Hollywood studios. They want to pick the obvious winners. The ones they know will do well. But even more so, they want to bet on the underdogs who somehow come out of nowhere to win the race. More and more top-selling books and movies come from established authors or celebrities or pre-existing intellectual properties. Occasionally, though, an underdog manages to break through.

Like most other people, those in the book world want to be known as forward-thinking and ahead of the curve. And, perhaps more importantly, they don’t want to be left out of the next big wave to sweep the book-reading world.

This applies to bookstores, of course. It also applies to online retailers like Amazon. They have to make choices about which books to feature in prominent locations on their website, in emails, and so on.

Weirdly, bestseller lists such as the New York Times bestseller list aren’t based strictly on sales, but also on editorial curation by tastemakers (though sales are an important factor). This, to some extent, requires influencing their choices. This matters. For better or worse, many of the key decision-makers who wield disproportionate cultural, political, and economic influence take these lists seriously and are more likely to read a book or to listen to its message if it has that “bestseller” signifier on the cover. A lot of potential readers also use these lists to decide what book to read next. Social proof matters for most people. The mainstream media gatekeepers also look at these lists. They have their own agendas, hoping to get the next up-and-coming author for their morning show, or news segment, etc. Choosing from the bestseller list gives them an insurance policy. They are less likely to be embarrassed by featuring writers who have a proven readership and know how to communicate with lots of people. This, of course, matters because there are a lot of people in the world who will only understand the message of my writing if they hear about it through their media of choice. I remember speaking on a two-minute Fox News segment a few years back, and afterwards receiving supportive emails from elderly viewers. A good chance many of them have no idea what Substack is. The more sources send an important message and reach different audiences, the better.

All of this is to say that the success of this book depends on you and my other readers around the world.

One thing we can do: we can send a powerful signal that people are interested in the ideas within this book (and on this Substack more generally). The state of families and children in this country, why so many young males are dropping out of society, myths around social class, elite hypocrisy, the luxury beliefs framework, and more.

The signal is pre-orders. The book publishing world takes these very seriously. Pre-orders indicate that people really want this book and will order it even before it is available.

Interestingly, this signal tends to be self-fulfilling. High pre-order numbers mean that distributors will order more copies, which causes the publisher to print more copies, which makes them invest more in promoting them, which generates more orders, which gives rise to more attention and exposure, and so on. This creates a sense of electricity and “buzz” around a book that makes even more people want to read it.

Pre-orders also count toward Day 1 of the book’s release. If an author receives, say, 5,000 pre-orders, this is counted as if 5,000 people all decided in 1 single day to buy the book. That is the equivalent, especially for a new author (like me), of a massive earthquake. It can launch new promotional campaigns and reach even more people. We can increase the ultimate reach of this book. The power to make it happen lies with you.

By the way, you aren’t actually charged until the book ships, so pre-ordering is essentially an act of support. And as a bonus, you’d get my reading list (see below). So, if you can, please pre-order:

