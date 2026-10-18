Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Jonker's avatar
Jason Jonker
15h

This reminds me of something Rory Southerland always talks about. Apparently 20% of bees go off searching for new sources of pollen. 80% go to where pollen has already been found. Most of the of the time the adventuring bees find what Rory calls, "bugger all." But occasionally they find a great new source of pollen.

The luxury belief problem is that the consequences of new ideas about social structures take years to manifest. So society's smart people are touting new ideas with no clue how they will work out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
14h

A very wonderful description of human activity, exploration, and its costs. Thank you.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture