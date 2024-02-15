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MetalMoomin
Jan 30, 2023

I can completely relate to this. My family came to America from Soviet Kiev, when I was 10. I was a latch key kid, my father traveled as much as possible to get away from my mother; my mother resented me for tying her to a man. She also didn’t want to emigrate and saw the whole thing as my fault. Television was my way into America. It was a primer of both - how to be an American and what a family is supposed to be. I aped as much of what I saw, as I could. I understood very little, could relate to almost none of it - yet I intuitively knew, if there was a way out, it was through that screen.

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El Monstro's avatar
El Monstro
Feb 16, 2024Edited

Okay this article got me off the fence and I subscribed. I bought your book last night too.

We have remarkably similar upbringings. I also grew up poor, was part of a broken family, lived in rural America and ended up in Red Bluff High School, where I graduated. I lived in Proberta, a little wide spot in the road near highway 99.

I have a brother, a sister, six step-siblings, and a half brother and sister from my father's third marriage to a woman my age. He was middle aged at the time. There are many stories of addiction, abuse, mental illness and runs with the law in those stories.

Unlike you, I was a good student and was constantly reading science fiction instead of watching television. I am also a generation older than you, so TV wasn't as good. While my siblings were watching Brady Bunch, I was reading Asimov's Foundation Series.

In my graduating class in the early 80s, we had one person who got into Stanford, one to Berkeley, one to Caltech (me!), one to Occidental and one to USC. It's sad to see how far Red Bluff High has fallen. Our teachers did all say that our class was "weird" and by weird I think they meant that we had a clique where studying and being smart and playing D&D and doing theatre was considered a good thing. All my step-brothers smoked and chewed tobacco and hung out by the bleachers. None of them graduated high school and all are ex-cons now. All my sisters had kids by the time they were 21.

After failing out of Caltech - partially due to being in a totally different universe class wise - I ended up homeless and then in the military. In the military, I finally learned how to "act like a grown up" which is something my parents never taught me. Since I was one of few of my family of 10 to not get into any trouble with the law or at school, I basically got ignored by my parents. I would stay home from school about one day a week and my mom would write me a note. High school was too easy, so I always did my homework at the last minute. I always worked summers (unique amongst my siblings) but never saved money. My parents were from rural and poor backgrounds themselves. At least my mother encourage my reading.

In the military I had to learn how to shower, put on clean clothes, brush my teach, and get up and go to work every day. I had to learn how to save money and not borrow from payday lenders, not bounce checks, and put aside enough for my college fund (we did not have the GI Bill). I jumped up a social class from being dirt poor and acting it to being a responsible working class person in The Army. I wouldn't really say that the military was full of middle class kids, more working class, but perhaps that distinction doesn't really matter. It also might depend on which branch of service.

I always wanted to learn, that part wasn't hard. I was a good medic. I still kept reading sci-fi. I learned to care about sports, because I needed to have something to be able to talk to the troops about. They did not care about science or science fiction, but everyone cared about the pennant race. Part of being a good medic is bonding with your platoon. I had to ditch my androgynous mannerisms though I never really passed as straight very well.

When I left the military, my Caltech advisor said that I had gone in a boy and come out a man. This is true. I also went in poor and came out middle class.

After that I finished up my transfer credits at community college and finished up at Berkeley. I ended up in a career in tech where I made more money that I could have ever imagined growing up.

I still have some class anxiety, though unlike you, I don't hide it but wear my upbringing on my sleeve. I am also a leftist, which you are not. I hope my kids go to Berkeley as I and my wife did, and there is a good chance my oldest will, though I not-so-secretly hope that she goes to Vassar or Wellesley instead. What's the point of making all the money if you can't raise your children's social standing! They are already a mile apart from where I was when I was young though. Upper middle class in every way and with many of the luxury beliefs you talk about. They are in a performing arts program at a public school in San Francisco, so you can imagine.

At some point you should consider writing about trying to date as an upwardly mobile person. It's been an interesting experience for me.

Unfortunately, my story is so unique that this narrative doxxes me. If you read this and know who I am, please do not do so. I want to feel like I can say what I like on substack. Too many of my ideas might get me into trouble in my career other places in my life.

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