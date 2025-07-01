Share

From the archives:

You Can’t Be Socially Liberal and Fiscally Conservative

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. Intense momentary pleasure is more addictive for males. Men generally show much greater pursuit of such pleasures than women, including not just sex but also obsessive involvement in music or sports, and drugs. Men outnumber women in nearly all forms of alcohol and drug addiction. (source).

2. Between 2000-2019, New York City subways saw an average of 2.2 murders per year. Since 2020, the city has averaged 8 murders a year—a nearly 4-fold increase—despite lower ridership, which means the risk of such incidents is even higher than the raw numbers suggest. (source).

3. Factors that facilitate the development of wisdom. (source):

•Fluid intelligence

•Mental health

•Creativity

•Openness to experience

•Life experiences

•Having relevant mentors

•Motivation to strive for excellence