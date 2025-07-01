Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Mike Doherty
3h

A number of the problems stem from young men. Single parents, particularly single moms, can't provide the structure for teens and young adults to control their impulses. A Lord of the Flies society doesn't work well. Dads can provide both modeling and physical controls. While it not good to hit kids, the threat of violence sometimes gets the point across. One time when my son was about 15, he was "mouthing" off at his mother. I walked up to him, grabbed him by the front of his shirt. I picked him up and put him against the wall and said in a low, threatening voice: "Don't you ever yell at your mother like that again." He never did.

Poul Eriksson
28m

The article you linked by Anuradha Pandey, suggested that your luxury belief concept could more accurately be described as 'luxury feminism'. It does strike me that there are a lot of identitarian dynamics and concepts involved, which all derive from 2nd and 3rd stage feminism (per her). As stated, your concept is more general, and more based in class differences, but maybe she is still on to something about the current phenomenon, since class has been sidelined as a way of conceiving social dynamics by elites. Wonder how other see this.

