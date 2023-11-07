Share

If you want a functional society, you have to either pay the social cost of upholding norms, or pay the economic cost of what happens when there are none.

1. Curiosity follows an inverted U-shaped curve. We are least curious when we have no idea about the answer to a question and also when we are entirely convinced that we know the answer. The place of maximum curiosity is when we think we have some idea but aren’t sure. (source: The Science of Storytelling by Will Storr). This is probably why we can still feel suspense when, for example, we know the outcome of a story but don’t know exactly how the character overcomes the obstacles that led to the conclusion.

2. In the U.S., roughly twice as many women are tattooed (39%) as men (21%). This holds true for the rates of both hidden (30% of women vs. 17% of men) and visible tattoos (9% of women vs. 4% of men). (source).

3. Are children a joy or a burden? On average, university education correlates with increased negative attitudes about children and decreased positive attitudes, whereas religiosity predicts increased positive attitudes about children and decreased negative ones. (source). Today, young adults are more educated and less religious than any previous era in history.