Reposting my conversation with Rory Sutherland and Greg Owens from 2021:

The Persistent Myth That Most Americans Are Miserable At Work by Derek Thompson The data reported in this article are consistent with research indicating that, on average, people feel more creative, active, and satisfied at work compared with during leisure time. People also feel more apathy during leisure than work. But interestingly, people report that they would prefer to work less and have more leisure. Similar to going to the gym. Most people feel better and more purposeful during and after a good workout. But most people, even those like me who have a gym routine and enjoy it once they get started, would still prefer to sit at home and eat cookies (especially now that it is freezing outside). This is one of the flaws of the idea of “revealed preference” which I generally endorse but it has its limits. Especially in an environment where food is engineered to be hyper-palatable, algorithms increasingly tailored to your interests, and every surface around you is optimized to seize your attention. I have unlimited resources and hired the world’s smartest behavioral scientists to manipulate your attention and appetites. It’s just your revealed preference that you spend 12 hours a day watching Tik Tok, jacking off, and eating junk food (not necessarily in that order).

1. Murder rates would be up to five times higher than they are were it not for medical developments since the 1960s. Relative to the 1960s, people today are more likely to survive assault and injury as a result of modern advances in medical treatment. (source).

2. Boredom leads to endorsement of more extreme political orientations. The link between boredom and political extremity appears to be explained by an intensified search for meaning in life which is characteristic of people who become easily bored. (source).

3. 1% of the population is responsible for 63% of the violent crimes. If all violent crime careers came to a stop after a third conviction, more than 50% of all convictions for violent crime in the total population would be prevented. (source).