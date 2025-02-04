First page insert of the paperback edition of Troubled .

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

The book contains insights, research findings, and stories that will help you to understand social class, upward mobility, the state of American families today, the duplicity of elites, and my fullest exposition yet of the luxury beliefs framework—ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class, while inflicting costs on the lower classes.

The book came out in February of 2024. The past year has been strange in some ways. I’ve learned a lot. Many of you are aware that bookstores refused to host an event for my book tour. To this day I haven’t been able to do a single event at a bookstore.

Moreover, many of you are aware that despite outselling many other titles on their list, my book was not included on the New York Times bestseller list. This bizarre omission led The Economist to investigate the NYT list, and they discovered evidence of bias. The Economist later listed Troubled as one of the best books of 2024.

Years ago there was an analysis of the linguistic complexity of various authors and publications. It found that you need an 8th grade reading level to understand the New York Times, whereas you need a 12th grade reading level to understand The Economist. I assume this means smart people are better equipped to read and appreciate my book.

