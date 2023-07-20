I recently spoke with Steve Hsu and Richard Hanania on Steve’s Manifold podcast. Steve (who has an excellent blog, btw) was supposed to join Richard and me for a panel at UATX but cancelled due to unforeseen travel complications. So we did this podcast as a way to catch up and speak about fraud in higher education, affirmative action, social class, radicalized Asian American males, and other topics.

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

And you can listen to my previous conversation with Steve Hsu on his podcast here.

Links and recommendations:

Sound of Freedom (2023). This is a heavy movie based on a true story involving child sex trafficking. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is higher than the critics, many of whom are attempting to stigmatize the movie. I watched in a theater recently in NYC, and most of the audience was in tears by the end.

A (lighter and less emotional) movie recommendation: The Lesson (2023). This is the type of movie that is useful for observing and understanding upper class culture and habits. For instance, a rich character asks a young (non-rich) guy what he thinks about Rachmaninoff. The young guy responds by reciting facts about Rachmaninoff’s life and his influence on music (he’d probably read the Wikipedia page at some point) but the rich character stops him and asks what he thinks about Rachmaninoff as a composer. The young character says he has no opinion, indicating that he lacks the cultural capital and vocabulary to speak about classical music.

FIGHTING by Marc Andreessen I trained in boxing and Muay Thai as a kid and later in the Air Force. I regret never dedicating any time to learning grappling (wrestling, BJJ, etc.)

The Consolidation-Disruption Index Is Alarming by Derek Thompson

Emotions Measure & Motivate by Rob Kurzban

Education as Privilege Laundering by Musa al-Gharbi

Proof You Can Do Hard Things by Nat Eliason

Leninthink by Gary Saul Morson

Three interesting findings:

1. According to a survey by Forbes, 84% of working women reported that staying home to raise children is a financial luxury that they aspire to. More than 1 in 3 resented their partner for not earning enough to make that dream a reality. (source). As I read this, a joke from Chris Rock’s most recent Netflix special came to mind: If you’re in a neighborhood where most of the women aren’t working, it’s probably a nice neighborhood; if you’re in a neighborhood where most of the men aren’t working, you are in danger.

2. In 2001, Norwegian tax became available online, making everyone's income easily searchable. When income became easily visible, the gap in happiness between rich people and poor people increased by 29%. (source).

3. For women but not men, higher childhood socioeconomic status predicts higher Dark Triad scores (psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism) in adulthood. For men but not women, childhood instability (chaotic/unstable home) predicts higher Dark Triad scores in adulthood. (source).

With my college friend Steven and his wife at their wedding last weekend. Both are successful health/nutrition influencers. You can see them on Instagram here and here.

And thanks to everyone who came out to the NYC meetup. Great crew.