Here’s my recent appearance on Spectator TV with Lionel Shriver and Freddy Gray:

Three interesting findings:

1. Women generally preferred omnivorous (meat-eating) men, rated them as more attractive, and felt more positive about them than vegetarian men. Vegetarian men were considered less attractive because they were perceived as less masculine. (source).

2. Survey participants were asked “What do you think is more important in life?” and selected one of two options. Results (source):

Do things that give you personal satisfaction/pleasure:

Very liberal: 66%

Moderate: 49%

Very conservative: 33%

To work hard and do what is expected of you:

Very liberal: 31%

Moderate: 49%

Very conservative: 65%

Obviously most people would like to have both. How nice it would be to have both. But when required to choose only one, it is interesting to see these differences emerge.

3. People assessed as more physically attractive at age 15 had higher socioeconomic positions at age 36, even after adjusting for parental socioeconomic background, their own intelligence, health, self-esteem, education and variables related to socioeconomic success. (source).