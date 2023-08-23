Here’s my recent appearance on Spectator TV with Lionel Shriver and Freddy Gray:
Book tour:
If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.
Book marketing help:
If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
My thoughts on what social mobility does to friendships:
Links and recommendations:
What the heck happened in 2012? by Erik Hoel
I’m only half-joking when I say that 2023 is as different from 2009 as 1973 was from 1959. Smart phones, social media, dating apps, Zoom, and various upheavals have transformed the culture in ways that are not immediately visible but profound nonetheless. Good piece on how the world has changed since 2012. Maybe the Mayans were right.
In Retirement, You May Not Need to Spend So Much by Peter Coy
Bad Definitions Of "Democracy" And "Accountability" Shade Into Totalitarianism by Scott Alexander
Universal Early Childhood Daycare Has Been Proven to Damage the Children Who Have Been Through It by Laura Wiley Haynes
Fyodor Dostoevsky: philosopher of freedom by Gary Saul Morson
What does it mean to understand how a scientific literature is put together? by Tyler Cowen
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. Women generally preferred omnivorous (meat-eating) men, rated them as more attractive, and felt more positive about them than vegetarian men. Vegetarian men were considered less attractive because they were perceived as less masculine. (source).
2. Survey participants were asked “What do you think is more important in life?” and selected one of two options. Results (source):
Do things that give you personal satisfaction/pleasure:
Very liberal: 66%
Moderate: 49%
Very conservative: 33%
To work hard and do what is expected of you:
Very liberal: 31%
Moderate: 49%
Very conservative: 65%
Obviously most people would like to have both. How nice it would be to have both. But when required to choose only one, it is interesting to see these differences emerge.
3. People assessed as more physically attractive at age 15 had higher socioeconomic positions at age 36, even after adjusting for parental socioeconomic background, their own intelligence, health, self-esteem, education and variables related to socioeconomic success. (source).
To receive new posts, access the full archives, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Really Interesting poll. Thanks for including the finding and the source, which has many interesting results.,
I think one of the most dangerous attitudes about how to "get ahead" is a growing belief that connections, familial wealth, and forms of legal and illegal rent seeking are increasingly the main means and increasingly widespread. That we have become a more corrupt society, where if you're not gaming the system, then you're missing out.
I wrote a post about this recently, after re-watching the movie "Wall Street" 36 years later and thinking that what we found corrupt in 1987 is child's play compared to now.
https://robertsdavidn.substack.com/p/greed-is-good-oliver-stones-wall
Grow the beard / keep the stubble 😎