You can now watch my conversation with Fraser Myers on Spiked. A brisk 20 minute conversation discussing victimhood, poverty, and luxury beliefs, among other topics:

Book Event at Cornell

I’ll be speaking at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York on September 10 at 5:30pm. Free and open to the public. Details here.

Three interesting findings

1. In 1960, five percent of U.S. children were born to unwed mothers. Today, the number is more than forty percent. (source).

2. More than half of aspiring athletes would be willing to take a drug that would kill them in 5 years in exchange for winning every competition. Fourteen percent of elite performers would accept a fatal cardiovascular condition in exchange for an Olympic gold medal. (source).

3. More physically attractive women are disproportionately targets of aggression from other women. In one study on adolescent females and males, attractiveness increased females’ odds of incurring same-sex aggression by 35 percent and decreased males’ by 25 percent. (source).