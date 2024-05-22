Share

I was pleased to hear from several readers who recently notified me that they’ve received some traffic and new subscribers from these compilations. I usually get a bunch of unsubscribes whenever I share these collections of subscriber writing links. Some people are upset because they only want to read my writing. But other people should get a chance to get new readers too. Doing my part to combat goliath power law dynamics. Lots of great stuff here. Enjoy.

Rosemary L. Hopcroft, Not So Weird After All: The Changing Relationship Between Status and Fertility

In the rich, developed countries of the world, the relationship between status and fertility is changing from negative to positive

**

Holly MathNerd, When Harry Met Draco

This is an introduction to fan fiction, which is where most teenage girls get their sex education, and it's a major contributor to the social contagion of trans--but few parents even know it exists.

**

Frederick Prete, Don’t Ask Animals How to Fix Your Love Life …they’re as confused as you are.

Animal biology is not a guide to human sexuality, so arguing about it is a waste of time.

**

Ryan Delaney, The Self Improvement Paradox: Why Achieving More Can Make You Feel Less

How to achieve personal growth without sacrificing your well-being

**

Jason Jonker, What's the Harm in Harm Reduction

California's Prop 47 is a luxury belief, but recapturing the idea of Noblesse Oblige is a better path forward

**

Aesop (of Aesop's Gables), Holding Mortality's Strong Hand

A brief tribute to an inconspicuously remarkable man.

**

Khian, Punishments are Good

Exploring if punishments are the ideal method to self-enrichment.

**

Dustin Houchin, Go to work

A personal essay about income inequality and the dignity of work

**

James Ooi, How to pronounce Chinese names in 5 minutes

Few people take the time to learn how to pronounce Chinese names, so here's a brief introduction.

**

Against The Dying Light, The Code of Ur-Nammu, The Most Important Document That You Were Never Taught About

A brief overview of the actual first written legal code

**

Angelica Walker-Werth, Individualism in Anthem, Jane Eyre, and The Giver

By consuming glorious fiction with heroic, individualist characters, we can better appreciate the significance of this idea for our own lives and happiness

**

Isaac Gonzales, As Children Suffer, Few Grow Richer

Child welfare policy, aside from its heavy regulation and bureaucratic nature, has been significantly influenced by progressive revisions

**

Kristen Malcolm, What Betsy is Teaching Me

Here are some of the beautiful life lessons I have been learning lately, courtesy of our little girl with Down Syndrome

**

Rad, Slowly Slowly

Thoughts on farming and eating slowly in Miami

**

Tiffany Chu, Platonic Soulmates

Exploring the transformative power of deep, meaningful friendships

**

Kathleen Sykes, Mitt Romney is uncool. That’s why people respect him.

Sen. Mitt Romney has realized just how lame he is

**

Joshua Coleman, Ph.D., How Parents Can Heal Rifts With Their Adult Children

The article looks at the growing rates of parental estrangement and makes recommendations for healing

**

Cory Liu, Individual Dignity as the Foundation of an Inclusive Society

The SMU Law Review asked me to write this reaction to the Harvard affirmative action case after the U.S. Supreme Court relied on the amicus brief I co-authored with Professor David Bernstein in its decision.

**

Toni Hart, Fascism is as American as Apple Pie

The history of fascism in America is an untold story

**

Jason Manning, Patterns of Collective Violence

On mob violence in American history

**

Melanie Anagnos, “Playmate Perfect”

Intro to my serialized essay: two pivotal issues of Playboy (circa 1979) start a close look at the feminist rulebook

**

James D, How to Spot Narcissism/Fear Based Tactics in Sales when You are Shopping & How to Do it Right if You are Selling

This publication points out narcissistic and fear based tactics when shopping

**

Isha Yiras Hashem, Thought he would live forever

Even the most powerful die

**

Richard Morrissey, It is Never too late to Change Your Life

It is never too late to change your life and begin again from the beginning

**

Kim Druker Stockwell, One Woman's Journey to Sobriety

Getting sober during lockdown: How Covid-19 may have saved Karen Fabbri's life

**

Linda M English, WOUNDED - HOW THE TOOTH FAIRY DONE ME WRONG

A woman learns that an infection from an abscessed tooth is about to take her life because she ignored it while caring for her dying husband.

**

Meghan Bell, Bad Journalism: The Problems with Abigail Shrier's "Bad Therapy"

Sloppy and deceptive citations, omitted context, inconsistencies, and a failure to engage with research

**

Samuel Hawthorne, Welcome to Crown of Thorns

Making it easier for the average person to discern and live in Truth

**

Tom Foydel, The Cottage

My Dad made his own rules, and I was more than happy to go along.

**

Six Foot Party Sub, The Economy Is Pretty Bad, According to the Businessmen Eating Sushi Off My Stomach

(Parody) A reflection on 21st century capitalism

**

Chris Anselmo, Why It's So Hard to Ask for Help

This article explores four barriers that keep us from asking for help and how to overcome them.

**

Kevin Klinkenberg, Mom

I wrote about my mother’s recent passing, what it means to me and lessons others might benefit from.

**

Frazer Mawson, Dopamine: everything you need to know.

There are all kinds of misconceptions about what dopamine is and isn't - this is my attempt to clear them aside.

**

Ioannis (John) Krimitsas, Entropy, Relevance and Meaning, Part 1

Defining psychological entropy and using goals and life narratives as ways to counter the increase in uncertainty-related anxiety.

**

Ben Detalle, On Starting from Zero

Everyone is starting from zero in some aspect of their lives. And that's ok.

**

Scantron, Life is Not A Game Of Chess

Life is not a game of chess, it doesn’t reward strategy – it rewards repetition and effort.

**

Sam Jamieson, The Joe Rogan Experience: Cesspool of Toxic Masculinity or Blueprint for a Healthy Lifestyle?

Examining the impact Joe Rogan has had on the world and on my personally compared with the way he has been treated by mainstream media and the general public, specifically during the pandemic.

**

Gilbert Schuerch, Flipping an Age Old Process

"What would you do if you knew you could not fail?" is a bad way to motivate someone. Here's why.

**

kev, "LE NEW CONSUMER" manifesto

The 10 commandments of a new type of consumer; one who cares about objects and wants to feel re-enchanted.

**

Chris Gerlacher, Finding Truth Through Art, Fiction, and Storytelling

Salman Rushdie's essay collection, Languages of Truth, is a masterclass in how to process reality, not just a collection of literary thought.

**

Gregory Engel, Approaching the Behavioral Sink

Leveraging Calhoun's work with mice from the 1960s, the trend of physical and cognitive constraints reflected in academia and law are explored and discussed as to how they may be leading contemporary society into something resembling Calhoun's "behavioral sink."

**

Douglas Lukasik, Guns and Gay Rights: The Inexorable Arc Towards Freedom

The dramatic preference towards freedom among Americans has created conditions where being on the side of liberty is the best predictor of achieving political wins.

**

Isaac Young, Adventure Time and the Subversion of Whimsy

A piece analyzing the Left's malicious takeover of children's entertainment.

**

Alex Hrin, The Worst Decision I Ever Made

How and why COVID compromised my judgment so thoroughly

**

Jennifer Hacker, Journey from Gutted to Glorious

Joy and peace are miracles you presume are forever in the category of memory once you experience a tragic loss. This is a story of restoration and redemption.

**

The Axiom of Choice, Competitive Law and Order

Police abuse and unchecked crime are both failings of government-run policing, no less than the well-known issues with government-run healthcare and schooling—and the fix is the same.

**

Tabrez Syed, CheckMate: AI Will Take the Jobs of Those Using It

The common way we think about AI integration is like a long-term team-up between humans and machines, similar to how we use spell-check. However, this article explores how in chess, the partnership between humans and computers was only a short-lived phase before chess engines got way better than us.

**

Iscah, Before the Fairytale: The Girl With No Name

Banished from her village, a young shape shifter sets out on a journey to find her place in the world...

**

Ranbir Singh, On Seeking Advice

How much advice should you solicit before making a decision?

**

Michael Strong, Getting Serious about Creating Better Subcultures

A parent-driven market in better social norms in K12 will result in better subcultures and greater social mobility.

**

Cristóbal de Losada, What If No One Believed in Free Will?

Discarding the notion of free will might be good for society.

**

Kyra, Postpartum Depression: a Call to be Transformed

My Personal Experience & Explorations of the Emotional and Psychological Transformation of Motherhood

**

Collin O'Bryan, The Great Resignation

A direction for future research regarding young men's mental health that extrapolates from my experience working with them in a correctional setting.