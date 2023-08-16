Here is my latest in The Free Press:

Share

Give a gift subscription

Book tour:

If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.

Book marketing help:

If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.

From the archives:

My review of Watch What You Hear: Penelope’s Dream of Twenty Geese by Edward Teach, M.D. (aka The Last Psychiatrist). While my review of Teach’s other book (Sadly, Porn) has remained unlocked, I originally paywalled my discussion of this one. I’m unlocking it here for the first time:

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

Three interesting findings:

1. Women are less willing to befriend or promote the career advancement of women who wear makeup, compared to those who do not modify their facial attractiveness. (source).

2. Generally, people show a slanted “better-than-average” view of themselves—they tend to think they are smarter than average, better drivers than average, less susceptible to manipulation, and so on. But people have a surprisingly grim outlook on their social lives. They believe that others attend more parties, dine out more, have more friends, spend more time with family, occupy wider social networks, and possess larger social circles than themselves. (source).

3. While the probability of an American between 6'6" and 6'8" being an NBA player is only 0.07%, it's 17% for someone 7 feet or taller. Being 7 feet tall is the shortest path (no pun intended) to becoming a millionaire. (source).