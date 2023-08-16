Here is my latest in The Free Press:
Book tour:
If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.
Book marketing help:
If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
My review of Watch What You Hear: Penelope’s Dream of Twenty Geese by Edward Teach, M.D. (aka The Last Psychiatrist). While my review of Teach’s other book (Sadly, Porn) has remained unlocked, I originally paywalled my discussion of this one. I’m unlocking it here for the first time:
Links and recommendations:
Why Interpret Me? by Robin Hanson
The China Convergence by N.S. Lyons
thoughts on gender ratio & social dynamics by Sympathetic Opposition
Who Agrees with Hitler? by Michael Bernstein & April Bleske-Rechek
Researchers took a bunch of Hitler quotes and swapped out “Jewish” with “white” and asked more than 400 college students how much they agreed with the quotes. The majority of college students agreed with at least one Hitler quote.
The Man Who Knows What the World’s Richest People Want (and How To Get It) by Maxwell Strachan
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. Women are less willing to befriend or promote the career advancement of women who wear makeup, compared to those who do not modify their facial attractiveness. (source).
2. Generally, people show a slanted “better-than-average” view of themselves—they tend to think they are smarter than average, better drivers than average, less susceptible to manipulation, and so on. But people have a surprisingly grim outlook on their social lives. They believe that others attend more parties, dine out more, have more friends, spend more time with family, occupy wider social networks, and possess larger social circles than themselves. (source).
3. While the probability of an American between 6'6" and 6'8" being an NBA player is only 0.07%, it's 17% for someone 7 feet or taller. Being 7 feet tall is the shortest path (no pun intended) to becoming a millionaire. (source).
To receive new posts, access the full archives, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That Free Press article was a good summary of what you've been saying. It is numbers-dense, so a lot of people are going to glaze over, but for those of us who think in those terms anyway, it provides a clear picture. You have distilled this down nicely. "For those who have ears, let them hear."
I do keep wondering, and no one wants to jump in on it when I bring it up*, if it matters that the old rules that we keep talking about were themselves an adaptation to a changing American economy/culture after WWII, and those in turn were an adaptation to a changing economy/culture following the age of immigration and movement in America before that. If you trace back in American history to find a time when courtship and marriage customs were stable for 100 years, you will have a hard time.
*So I will probably have to write it up myself. And my list is too long already.
Is there a link for this one?
While the probability of an American between 6'6" and 6'8" being an NBA player is only 0.07%, it's 17% for someone 7 feet or taller. Being 7 feet tall is the shortest path (no pun intended) to becoming a millionaire.