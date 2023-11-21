Earlier this year I was briefly interviewed by a student at the University of Richmond prior to delivering a lecture for their special speaker series. You can watch here:

1. When poor unmarried women give birth, eight out of 10 are still romantically involved with their child’s father. Few stay together. Twelve months after the birth, half will have split, and by the time the child turns 3, fully two-thirds will have done so. (source: Promises I Can Keep: Why Poor Women Put Motherhood Before Marriage by Kathryn Edin and Maria Kefalas).

2. Assortative mating for spouses is far greater for intelligence (0.40) than for other behavioral traits such as personality (~0.10) or physical traits such as height and weight (~0.20). (source). On average, within a marriage, there is a 10 point IQ score gap between spouses.

3. The average male college student in the U.S. is capable of only 24 push-ups. (source). Pathetic. A physically healthy 18-24 year old male should be able to crank out 50 pushups with proper form on the spot.