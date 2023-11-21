Discover more from Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Earlier this year I was briefly interviewed by a student at the University of Richmond prior to delivering a lecture for their special speaker series. You can watch here:
From the archives:
Links and recommendations:
Collect as many lottery tickets as you can by Ada Yeo
When A.I. Comes for the Elites by Peter Turchin
"Tell me about a complicated man..." by Zina Gomez-Liss
Capitalism’s Overlooked Contradiction: Wealth and Demographic Decline by Philip Pilkington
'A Plague on the Industry': Book Publishing's Broken Blurb System by Sophie Vershbow
An interesting piece that offers a glimpse into how one area of book publishing works. The idea that ditching blurbs would promote “equity” is stupid, though. Publishing will always favor affluent and well-connected people; abandoning book endorsements won’t help anything. It’s true that talented poor writers are at a disadvantage, but managing to get the interest of just one notable person to endorse their work can go a long way.
How art forgot the arriviste by Janan Ganesh
Three interesting findings:
1. When poor unmarried women give birth, eight out of 10 are still romantically involved with their child’s father. Few stay together. Twelve months after the birth, half will have split, and by the time the child turns 3, fully two-thirds will have done so. (source: Promises I Can Keep: Why Poor Women Put Motherhood Before Marriage by Kathryn Edin and Maria Kefalas).
2. Assortative mating for spouses is far greater for intelligence (0.40) than for other behavioral traits such as personality (~0.10) or physical traits such as height and weight (~0.20). (source). On average, within a marriage, there is a 10 point IQ score gap between spouses.
3. The average male college student in the U.S. is capable of only 24 push-ups. (source). Pathetic. A physically healthy 18-24 year old male should be able to crank out 50 pushups with proper form on the spot.
“Pathetic. A physically healthy 18-24 year old male should be able to crank out 50 pushups with proper form on the spot.”
I’m in a little bit of an older age group. I never thought highly of pushups and that category of strength training, and maybe could have gotten there if I put the effort in.
However, pull-ups and chin-ups are an objectively better metric (cue disagreements!) and can probably manage 20 of those in a row.
I recently saw high school football tryouts in which multiple teen-age kids couldn't even do 10 push-ups...I'm 51 and can two reps of 20 with two minutes off...it doesn't even take much time to build up this capability...but you do have to sustain it.