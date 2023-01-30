Share

Give a gift subscription

Tár (2022) is receiving rave reviews from film critics. So I decided to go see it over the weekend.

I’ve written before that I watch movies and TV shows to understand elites.

The plot of this movie has been more or less revealed in the headlines of prestige media. It’s a commentary on MeToo, cancel culture, the question of whether we can separate art from artist, and so on.

But fair warning, some spoilers ahead.

I read Freddie DeBoer’s review in The Free Press and was thus prepared for the movie (or “film”) to open by rolling the credits first. At first, everyone in the cinema sat silently. After about four minutes, someone behind me whispered how interesting and artistic this decision was.

A friend joined me. He was raised by a single mom and also served in the military. He’s a cognitive scientist at Cambridge and, like me, enjoys both highbrow and pop culture. As the credits rolled before the movie’s start, he twisted the top off a bottle of red wine and asked if I wanted some.

“Don’t you normally sneak beer into the movies?” I asked.

“I was in a hurry,” he replied, “And couldn’t have fit all the beers in my pockets fast enough.”

The protagonist of the movie, Lydia Tár, is in a relationship with a woman and they have a young daughter. Lydia jetsets between Berlin, where she is preparing to record Mahler’s 5th Symphony with the Berlin Philharmonic, and New York, where she is preparing to launch her highly anticipated book Tár on Tár.

After you sit through the several minutes long credit sequence usually reserved for the end of a movie, you are then met with a lengthy interview in the opening scene.

There is a back-and-forth between Lydia and her interlocutor which is intended to establish that she is a highly respected maestro. The audience hangs on her every word. Lydia foreshadows what is about to unfold by telling the audience about how, “after the professional bottom dropped out” for Mahler, his wife left him. She says “the past and present converge. The flip sides of the same cosmic coin.” Another harbinger of what’s to come.

The characters in Tár are the kind of people who would enjoy a movie like Tár.

Lydia is portrayed as highly driven and emotionally cold. When the cameras are on her, though, or when she is conducting, or when she is meeting one of her fans, she is charismatic. She’s hard on those close to her and warm toward those more distant. Except for her young daughter, Petra, for whom Lydia has unreserved love and affection. Lydia learns that Petra is being bullied at school. In an intriguing scene, Lydia sardonically introduces herself to the bully as “Petra’s father” and proceeds to threaten the child if she continues to torment Petra. This is a surprisingly conservative line of dialogue for a movie that cultural elites adore. It perpetuates a strong gender stereotype—Lydia is ambitious, talented, relentless, domineering, calculating, powerful, intimidating, protective of her daughter—and describes herself in masculine terms.

Not all great men are good men—many great men are evil men—but they still have some humanity in them (Lydia used masculine language to describe herself, so I’ll stick with that here). I was surprised at the lengths the movie went to humanize Lydia. There were at least three scenes in which she does something honorable on behalf of another person. I was also surprised that there were no scenes overtly portraying Lydia as a predator. It’s all done through gossip, innuendo, brief sequences of her underlings crying, and allegations that Lydia’s predations are responsible for the suicide of one of her former employees. Tár clearly intends to communicate that Lydia is guilty of sexual misconduct. But it does not overtly show that side of her.

For me, the most interesting part of the movie was the fact that the protagonist, Lydia Tár, a prominent composer at the top of her game, apparently the world’s most esteemed maestro, was born “Linda Tarr.”

Before Lydia’s rise to prominence, she was raised in a lower-middle-class family in Staten Island. This is revealed in a scene after her fall from grace as allegations swirl around her. Lydia flees Berlin and returns to her family home. She sees her brother, who asks if she’s “hiding out.” He follows up with “anyway, it’s none of my business.” He says this again shortly thereafter. This is another indicator of Lydia’s class background. Gossip is a human universal, and everyone participates in it to some degree. But upper-class people are relatively more likely to enjoy sharing rumors, trading juicy stories, and registering innuendo that tracks shifts in the reputations of those around them.

Her brother then says something like, “Okay Linda, or…Lydia.”

Tár is the kind of movie someone should watch if they are interested in the subtleties of class. There is a scene in which Lydia and her staff are selecting photos. Lydia looks one of the photos and says, “Really wonderful work. But I’m wondering if we might try something a little less considered.”

What does “considered” in this context mean, exactly? Her staff seems to know, or pretends to know. It seemed to be an example of how affluent and educated people issue compliments followed by ambiguous language to register their dissatisfaction. Perhaps because it would be impolite to plainly state what they find wrong, or because they themselves don’t quite know how to communicate their judgments and preferences. What they really want is for adjustments to be made until they see something they like, even if they don’t know what that something is until they see it.

One way you can tell whether a story is made more for elites or ordinary people is whether it emphasizes plot or character. Most people prefer plot-driven stories. Elites like character studies. Of course, the best stories typically have both—interesting plots and interesting characters. Tár does have a plot. But the reason critics and the chattering class have not refrained from spoiling what Tár is about is that it is primarily character-driven. Cate Blanchett delivers a superb performance.

Can the merits of art be separated from the creator? Or are art and artist inextricably linked?

In one of the most talked-about scenes in the movie, Lydia leads a classroom discussion. A male-looking student who identifies as a “BIPOC pangender person” says that Bach’s “misogynistic life” makes it impossible for the student to take Bach’s music seriously.

Lydia admonishes the student and asks how he (?) would like to be rated when he composes music. The implied answer is “skill” rather than his physical features or his personal life.

My view is that art can be separated from artist. But this is easier when the art is unrelated to the artist’s transgressions. For example, Michael Jackson’s songs are unrelated to his misdeeds, and can easily be enjoyed on their own merits. Louis C.K.’s standup routines, on the other hand, have sometimes concentrated on his twisted sexual desires, and, with the benefit of hindsight, the jokes don’t land quite the same.

Later, during a blind audition process, we see Lydia recognize the footwear of an attractive young female applicant. In blatant violation of the blind audition process, Lydia shifts her ratings upward. Despite her admonishments to her students, Lydia herself was unable to separate art from artist, allowing her carnal desires to overpower her.

As the conclusion of Tár nears, the professional and personal bottom drops out for Lydia as the allegations grow. Her wife then refuses her access to see their daughter. Lydia takes off to the Philippines to escape the ignominy of what has happened to her and what she has done.

In the end, she’s shown leading an orchestra for a live performance of the Japanese video game Monster Hunter in front of an audience of cosplayers. I suppose the idea here is to show that cancelled celebrities have been known to move to another country with the hope of starting over and continuing to practice their craft. I personally know two cancelled public figures who subsequently relocated to another country. It does seem to have had a salutary effect on them.

I wondered, though, if the specifics of this particular ending was consistent with Lydia’s character. She is depicted throughout the movie as dignified, sophisticated, and power-hungry. Would someone like this really settle for a life of conducting music for a bunch of people wearing video game costumes?

After finishing his bottle of cheap Shiraz, my friend pointed out that for Lydia—who craves attention and influence—the compulsion for power outweighs the desire to be dignified or sophisticated. For some species of shark, their anatomy is configured such that if they ever stop swimming, they would suffocate and die. They have to keep moving forward.