Here is the video recording of the talk I recently delivered at the University of Richmond for their special speaker series “Masculinity in a Changing World”:
From the archives:
From my visit to Southeast Asia last year; an assortment of thoughts and observations throughout my travels.
Links and recommendations:
The Techno-Optimist Manifesto by Marc Andreessen
Debunking Myths About Israel & Palestine by Gurwinder
The insane reason why all of these hot, successful women are still single by Jana Hocking
Why Is It So Difficult to Do... Nothing at All? by Neel Burton
33 Writing Tips for Non-Fiction Authors by Tucker Max
Cognitive Distortions by Shuichi Tezuka
Three interesting findings:
1. Before the advent of agriculture roughly twelve thousand years ago (when humans primarily lived in nomadic hunter-gatherer societies), roughly 2 to 4 women reproduced for every man. However, just a few thousand years after agriculture, approximately 16 women reproduced for every man. Once people were able to stockpile resources and amass large armies, chiefdoms killed or enslaved the men in societies they conquered and captured all the fertile females. This pattern was interrupted in the western world in part as a result of the spread of Christianity and its monogamous edicts. (source: The WEIRDest people in the world by Joseph Henrich).
2. President John F. Kennedy was routinely injected with 15 mg of methamphetamine by his personal doctor in order to maintain his energetic and youthful appearance. (source).
3. Percentage of Americans who say they believe in God (source: World Values Survey):
1͟9͟8͟1͟-͟1͟9͟8͟4͟
No: 2 percent
Yes: 96 percent
2͟0͟1͟7͟-͟2͟0͟2͟0͟
No: 22 percent
Yes: 76 percent
Techno-Optimism, Cognitive Distortions, Methamphetamine
It did not take long to realize that Marc Andreessen quoted Walker Percy (at the very beginning of his manifesto) without any sense of irony at all. Indeed, Marc and his philosophy is eerily similar to a number of Percy characters and threads.
I am curious Rob what you take away is from this philosophy of Marc's.
"Once people were able to stockpile resources and amass large armies, chiefdoms killed or enslaved the men in societies they conquered and captured all the fertile females." I know I'm being a pain in the ass about this, but you referred to enslaved men as men, and enslaved women as "females" which makes them sound like livestock.
The sentence could be interpreted to mean that chiefdoms captured all the cows and hens.
The chiefdoms enslaved and raped human beings, not cows and chickens.
They enslaved women.
Otherwise, great article as usual. Thank You!