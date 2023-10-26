Here is the video recording of the talk I recently delivered at the University of Richmond for their special speaker series “Masculinity in a Changing World”:

From the archives:

From my visit to Southeast Asia last year; an assortment of thoughts and observations throughout my travels.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Before the advent of agriculture roughly twelve thousand years ago (when humans primarily lived in nomadic hunter-gatherer societies), roughly 2 to 4 women reproduced for every man. However, just a few thousand years after agriculture, approximately 16 women reproduced for every man. Once people were able to stockpile resources and amass large armies, chiefdoms killed or enslaved the men in societies they conquered and captured all the fertile females. This pattern was interrupted in the western world in part as a result of the spread of Christianity and its monogamous edicts. (source: The WEIRDest people in the world by Joseph Henrich).

2. President John F. Kennedy was routinely injected with 15 mg of methamphetamine by his personal doctor in order to maintain his energetic and youthful appearance. (source).

3. Percentage of Americans who say they believe in God (source: World Values Survey):

1͟9͟8͟1͟-͟1͟9͟8͟4͟

No: 2 percent

Yes: 96 percent

2͟0͟1͟7͟-͟2͟0͟2͟0͟

No: 22 percent

Yes: 76 percent