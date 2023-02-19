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Benjamin Holm's avatar
Benjamin Holm
Feb 19, 2023

I think that one of the challenges that is probably bigger today than ever is being able to narrow down what you want to do. There's so much information out there it can be overwhelming. And I think for most people it ends up being a tradeoff, where maybe there isn't a perfect fit. It's hard to choose at that young age. Also I think that most people would prefer to be able to just do whatever, if they could, and not have some 40 hours a week job that is required. Obviously that isn't possible. But if you think about it most people have things they enjoy; watching great movies, sports, playing video games, etc. I love video games, but if you turned it into something that I had to do, 40 hours a week every week, i'd get sick of it. That's the challenge to me, is just accepting the obligation aspect of it. Because once it's an obligation and a requirement, that's when it can become onerous.

No doubt some people find something they truly enjoy, but my guess is that a majority are just doing it out of obligation and because they have to to get by and support themselves and/or a family.

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Dr. Paul
Feb 19, 2023

Another brilliant piece by Rob...

I particularly like: “It is crucial for both society and the individual that a man accepts the guilt and pain that often accompany this period of life. And to exercise authority and power with wisdom and compassion.”

While not fully thought out as a scholarly exposition, I want to react to how this spontaneously inspired thoughts as I went through it:

I never quite expressed to myself before why I’ve resisted a little to hearing what seems like the ego defense of “splitting” when people describe the Dark Triad as always “all bad” though consciously I can see why and agree.

It’s that in the Simon Baron-Cohen sense of the “hypermasculine brain” that the Dark Triad contains within it, pure, raw masculinity.

However, men are more than pure, raw masculinity. We have character to greater or lesser degrees and ethics, executive function and noble aspirations to benefit others not the least of which our families and offspring. (As Dr John Barry says, the Provisioner/Provider archetype in our masculinity).

But this is even more than a male archetype. It is general virtuous character available to men and women and people of all walks of life and perspectives to build.

At the risk of being overly simplistic using a model, this is my immediate gut reaction to Rob’s piece...

I find the Triune Brain model useful in analyzing any psychological postulate.

Men are not just raw masculinity (the “reptilian brain”) but they are also not just passionless but ethical, dutiful, middle-aged provisioner/provider servants of society and their dependents “higher brained.”)

To be fully integrated we need all the triune aspects: reptilian, mammalian and higher brained.

And to be utterly devoid of reptilian brained “Dark Triad” aspects of masculinity is to be incomplete and throws one into “mid life crisis” just as to be youthfully devoid of the higher brained character virtue grown with age is to be rudderless at best and dark or criminal at worst - to lack this higher brained aspect of the triune.

Missing the mammalian aspect is of course to lack friendship or love that bridge the two and cohese them, and without which it is nearly impossible to maintain developing from our vibrant juvenile selves into generative, integrated men.

Miss any of the “three brains” and we are incomplete men, and that includes the reptilian, which, without the modulation of higher brained character, the passions of youth are misdirected to that which is dark and wrong, yet without the presence of, noble adulthood lacks the passion and meaning that makes staying in the twin male-impassioning concerns of career and lasting relationships. Wherein we need roles that value us as in our full integration as much as we need them.

Thank you again, Rob, for making me rethink what I thought I knew to be true. We can always count on a new perspective from you on what we hadn’t fully explored.

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