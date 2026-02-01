Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Dan SG
4h

From psychological point of view, we can only see the end results and get some conclusions. Theoretically good points, but from practical point of view how did we get here with 2mil people in the prisons, and third world places in big cities.

Year ago I had the chance to listen to Gary Null saying that 70% of mental problems are due to toxic chemistry, related to chemicals in food. On the same line, back in 2005, I had the chance to go to the shop of the guy who was feeding the automatic dispensing machines in the Cincinnati Public Schools. All the products he was selling were nothing more than solid form of toilet-cleaning solutions. Nobody was challenging this aspect. No wonder that kids being fed for at least a decade are reacting in a different way than those who have good food. Only after those inner city kids reach the prison, finally they eat some decent food. On the other hand, they make now car parts in the shops instead of car license plates...

Dr. Paul
5h

Also when Mr Mangual ponders “how do policy makers produce policies that generate prosocial behavior leading to good outcomes for children” (paraphrased), yes there absolutely is a way:

The three pillars of character virtue development i posit to be:

1. Observing Ego (Freud) also known as mindfulness or self-reflection.

2. Personal Boundary growth: how to say no, hear no with grace, and to husband one’s own resources, respecting others.

3. Constructive decisions in one’s agency of self: “win/win” vs “win/lose” decisions whenever possible. To help one’s self not at the expense of others, and often “on the same team as others.”

These used to be taught by religion (likely the root cause of the new Gen Z/Alpha religious renaissance), but doesn’t have to be solely taught via religion or by good people in two parent married households.

Science can also teach it via a synthesis of Freud, Kohut, Seligman, Vaillant and referencing Aristotle, Kant and other predecessors.

IMO.

Thanks for a remarkable talk.

