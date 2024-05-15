Share

Technology in the realm of sex and romance has been neutral at best. The innovation of Bumble, Tinder, and other apps in the early and mid 2010s briefly opened a window of opportunity, and people who score highly on narcissism, psychopathy, etc. were eager to exploit it. With our frayed social capital and low trust culture, dating apps were ripe for exploitation. Inevitably it was going to be gamed and spoiled by Dark Triad types.

Now trust in the apps has cratered and a new "hack" is needed.

A decade ago, the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek suggested that in the future, we’ll outsource sex: