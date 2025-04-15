You can now listen to my recent conversation with Isaac Simpson on The Carousel Podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Book Event in Fulton, Missouri:

Today (April 15) at 4pm at America’s National Churchill Museum.

Free and open to the public. Details here.

Book Event at Washington University in St. Louis:

April 16 (tomorrow) at 6pm. Details and registration here.

The Psychology of Social Status and Class. My conversation with Jordan B. Peterson:

1. Depression is significantly more contagious than happiness or good mental health. Interestingly, depression spreads from women more so than from men. When a woman became depressed, it increased the odds of depression in her close friends (male and female) by 142%. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt).

2. For young adults, by far the most common number of sex partners in the past year is zero or one. About 10-20% of the young adult population has lots of sex with each other, while the rest are either sexless or in committed relationships. (source).

3. Babies often struggle to sleep unless they’re being held or cuddled because they’ve been shaped by millions of years of evolution to feel uneasy when they’re not close to a caregiver. Until very recently in human history, there was no truly safe place to leave a baby—or even a toddler—out of arm’s reach. (source: Bringing Up Baby: An Evolutionary View of Pediatrics by Paul Turke).