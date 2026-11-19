Back in 2001, Grand Theft Auto III let players do something that shocked parents and thrilled teenage boys. You could pick up a prostitute in a stolen car, kill her, and take your money back. Critics were outraged. Predictably, sales soared.

The newly released Grand Theft Auto VI, out today, has done away with prostitutes. That is a marked departure from previous editions. This latest iteration of the game has two playable main characters, Jason and Lucia. Intimacy in the game is limited only to them. Players can shape their relationship through activities like going on dates, robbing banks together, and, presumably, sex.

The genius of GTA is that it supplies the unavailable. Back when young people were in relationships, or felt that relationships were within reach, the fantasy was the prostitute. Now that hookers and OnlyFans are everywhere, the fantasy is the stable girlfriend.

To understand what’s really going on, you have to understand something crucial about what a fantasy reveals about the person having it: