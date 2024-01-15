The Good Fight, Hunter-Gatherers, Prisoner’s Dilemma
Some Socially Desirable Traits Are Disputed More Than Others
What Would a Hunter-Gatherer Do? by Josh
Are Harvard Graduates Better Than Harvard Dropouts? by Ted Gioia
The Moon Is Leaving Us by Marina Koren
Risk-Aversion Is Killing Romance by Freya India
The Frivolity of Evil by Theodore Dalrymple
The Baby Boom by Arctotherium
Three interesting findings:
1. In prisoner's dilemma games, men who saw themselves as attractive cooperated more (43%) than men who saw themselves as unattractive (26%); women who saw themselves as attractive cooperated less (36%) than women who saw themselves as unattractive (51%). (source).
2. In a study on microaggressions, white college graduates were significantly more likely than black or Hispanic respondents to say that statements such as “America is the land of opportunity” and “Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough” are offensive. (source).
3. The majority of the underage girls that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked came from foster care, single-parent homes, and poor families in the U.S. (source).
Many thanks to everyone who has reached out to help with venue suggestions for a book event. Readers have offered to host events at think tanks, comedy clubs, secret societies, and more. Some have offered to host events at their homes. Very kind and thoughtful. Still, I’d anticipate a relatively large crowd and wouldn’t want any kind of mishap, however unlikely, to occur at someone’s private residence. So I’m trying to stick to public venues. More details soon.
I’m sure Epstein is enjoying his time in the inferno...
"But then they had read some things that I had written and reflected on some of my thoughts about it, and they reconsidered, and now they're speaking with their wives." That sentence is amazing. Being a parent responsible for the well-being of one's children is incredibly humbling. Having to work with the other parent to maintain a secure, family foundation makes one more compassionate, imo.