I recently spoke on The Good Fight podcast with Yascha Mounk:

Transcript here.

Links for Apple Podcast and Spotify.

1. In prisoner's dilemma games, men who saw themselves as attractive cooperated more (43%) than men who saw themselves as unattractive (26%); women who saw themselves as attractive cooperated less (36%) than women who saw themselves as unattractive (51%). (source).

2. In a study on microaggressions, white college graduates were significantly more likely than black or Hispanic respondents to say that statements such as “America is the land of opportunity” and “Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough” are offensive. (source).

3. The majority of the underage girls that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked came from foster care, single-parent homes, and poor families in the U.S. (source).

Many thanks to everyone who has reached out to help with venue suggestions for a book event. Readers have offered to host events at think tanks, comedy clubs, secret societies, and more. Some have offered to host events at their homes. Very kind and thoughtful. Still, I’d anticipate a relatively large crowd and wouldn’t want any kind of mishap, however unlikely, to occur at someone’s private residence. So I’m trying to stick to public venues. More details soon.

