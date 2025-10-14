Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Edwards's avatar
Lynn Edwards
3h

I came across a scientific substack debating if studies should be done on public health or IQ or other things that could "hurt" groups and read the comments. I was really surprised that a lot of people who presented as scientists honestly, among their own kind thought they had a moral obligation to hide results and only do certain types of research.

There is another substack I regularly read by STEM scientists who do honest research and might be a bit aspergerish/rationalist movement. They are very upset with cuts to scientific funding and have no idea why it's happening except well, RFK and Trump must be evil. There's no other explanation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keilani Ludlow's avatar
Keilani Ludlow
1h

I used to love reading scientific magazines but I’ve long since given them up because of stupidity like this. There’s no point in reading science when it’s not science. It has all become politics and social opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture