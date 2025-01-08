Yesterday I was on The Hub Dialogues podcast, speaking with Sean Speer.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Share

Give a gift subscription

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives:

Why Dumb Ideas Capture Smart and Successful People: Intelligent individuals are better at understanding the reputational consequences of their beliefs.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Having clear and actionable goals is positively associated with psychological well-being. Goals provide life with a sense of purpose. When people make good progress in achieving their most valued goals, they enjoy higher levels of happiness. (source: The Person: A New Introduction to Personality Psychology, 6th Edition by Dan P. McAdams and William L. Dunlop).

2. For all relationships (serious and casual), women preferred a romantic partner more intelligent than themselves, whereas men only desired a partner more intelligent for serious relationships. For women, a mate’s intelligence appears to be a nonnegotiable psychological characteristic. (source).

3. Sociopaths, who comprise only 3-4% of the male population and less than 1% of the female population, account for over 50% of all crimes in the U.S. (source).

My Reading List is Still Available:

I spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.

The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.

If you are interested in getting it, just follow these two steps:

1. Order a copy of my book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class in whatever format you want (print, ebook, or audiobook)

2. Send a screenshot or photo of your receipt or proof of purchase to the email address troubledmemoir@gmail.com and use the subject line SECRET READING LIST

Already purchased a copy? Just send a screenshot of your receipt to troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the subject line SECRET READING LIST and you’ll get the secret reading list right away.

That's it!

And if you don’t receive it within 24 hours, please check your spam/junk.