You can now watch my live discussion in Vancouver at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute with Brian Lee Crowley :

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This was recorded live with an audience of perhaps 100 or more people in attendance. I didn’t get to stay in Vancouver for very long but found it to be an attractive city. I hope to return and check out the sights at some point.

On stage at the event, Brian mentioned—along with Troubled—another book called Life at the Bottom by Theodore Dalrymple. A special 25th anniversary edition of this book was recently released. I was honored to write the foreword.

City Journal recently reprinted my foreword, which you can read here.