You can now watch or listen to my second conversation with Jordan Peterson on his podcast. A deep dive into the power of stories, the Dark Tetrad personality traits, evolutionary mating strategies, fragmented families, and much more:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Some of interesting tidbits from our conversation:

Victim signaling, defined as 'public and intentional expressions of one’s disadvantages, suffering, oppression, or personal limitations' is strongly correlated (r = .52) with Dark Triad personality traits

The best predictor of politically correct authoritarianism is low verbal intelligence (r = -.51) Those are both massive statistical relationships in psychological research. For context, the correlation between height and weight is typically around r = .6, the correlation between married spouses’ education level is about r = .5, and the correlation between intelligence and income is r = .3

People who have high levels of wealth and status also express the strongest desire for wealth and status. People who report the highest levels of earnings, education, and occupational prestige are also the most likely to agree with statements such as “It would please me to be in a position of power over others” I didn’t mention this in the discussion, but this is arguably an indicator of a relatively fair society—the people who most strongly crave status are also the most likely to attain it. Related post here

Although many people claim that their sexuality is fundamental to who they are, very few people will say that their actual sexual past is fundamental to who they are

Elite university graduates are perfectly open and often eager to publicly speak about their race, gender, and sexual orientation. However, there is one marginalized identity they often conceal: coming from a low socioeconomic status background. Elite graduates hide being poor, and interestingly they also hide being rich (they hide economic capital but still display cultural capital in the form of arcane knowledge, conversations about traveling in exotic locales, and luxury beliefs). Despite all the rhetoric around equity in higher ed, the one thing people don’t feel comfortable disclosing, the marginalized attribute that is arguably the most difficult—growing up in poverty—is the one thing people don’t feel comfortable disclosing. Don’t expect this to change any time soon

There’s an inverse relationship between age and Dark Triad personality traits; relative to older adults, young adults score higher on narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism

My discovery that I’m half Hispanic on my father’s side. “I went to bed white adjacent and woke up an underrepresented minority.”

The archetypal pathological mother is overbearing, overinvolved, and overprotective. In contrast, the archetypal pathological father is simply absent. Not tyrannical. Not abusive. Not violent. Just not there

Jordan says something that increases my confidence that stories and narratives played an important role in my life trajectory

There's much more—we went more than two hours in total. Hope you enjoy. You can read my New York Times op-ed about Jordan Peterson here (ungated here) My previous conversation with Jordan Peterson back in 2021 here



Book reviews

Here are a few new reviews and discussions of my book:

You can order your copy of Troubled (now a National Bestseller!):

Reading list

I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.

The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.

