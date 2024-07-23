I recently spoke with Jonah Goldberg on The Remnant podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Book event in Austin

July 25 at 11:30am-1pm. Register here.

New York

July 27 at 8pm. I’ll be at this book launch (not for Troubled, but for another author who has written what looks to be a truly fascinating book). Come check it out. If you’re at the event and see me around, feel free to come say hi.

I’ll also be at this event in NYC on July 28 at 7pm.

Book event in Michigan

August 1 at 7pm. Details here.

Social Status: Differences in Desire and Attainment

New reviews of Troubled

Chronicles of Liminality by Tristan Marshall (Los Angeles Review of Books) I’ve been in LA for the past few days. A welcome coincidence that the Los Angeles Review of Books published a review of Troubled during my stay. I met a LARB editor the other day who notified me that the author of the review is a 21-year-old former foster kid. Always means a lot when people appreciate my book, all the more so when it comes from someone who truly understands where I’m coming from.

Review of 'Troubled' by Rob Henderson by Emil O.W. Kirkegaard (Aporia) It’s well worth your time to read Emil’s Substack, and Aporia’s too.

The Economist recommends Troubled as one of the best titles of the year to date: "A fascinating memoir and an analysis of the 'luxury beliefs' gripping American elites. A graduate of Yale targets the stupidity of what now passes for orthodoxy, but he does so without penning an angry culture-war screed."

Three interesting findings