I recently spoke with Jonah Goldberg on The Remnant podcast:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Book event in Austin
July 25 at 11:30am-1pm. Register here.
New York
July 27 at 8pm. I’ll be at this book launch (not for Troubled, but for another author who has written what looks to be a truly fascinating book). Come check it out. If you’re at the event and see me around, feel free to come say hi.
I’ll also be at this event in NYC on July 28 at 7pm.
Book event in Michigan
August 1 at 7pm. Details here.
From the archives
Social Status: Differences in Desire and Attainment
Links and recommendations
-
Blame Motivates Good Behavior by Paul Bloom
Dark Enchantment by N.S. Lyons
If The Findings Detract, You Must Retract by Jukka Savolainen
Standing Out, Crafting Hooks, and Accidentally Revealing Everything That’s Wrong With You by Max Nussenbaum
Information Scent: How Users Decide Where to Go Next By Raluca Budiu
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
New reviews of Troubled
Chronicles of Liminality by Tristan Marshall (Los Angeles Review of Books)
I’ve been in LA for the past few days. A welcome coincidence that the Los Angeles Review of Books published a review of Troubled during my stay. I met a LARB editor the other day who notified me that the author of the review is a 21-year-old former foster kid. Always means a lot when people appreciate my book, all the more so when it comes from someone who truly understands where I’m coming from.
Review of 'Troubled' by Rob Henderson by Emil O.W. Kirkegaard (Aporia)
It’s well worth your time to read Emil’s Substack, and Aporia’s too.
The Economist recommends Troubled as one of the best titles of the year to date: "A fascinating memoir and an analysis of the 'luxury beliefs' gripping American elites. A graduate of Yale targets the stupidity of what now passes for orthodoxy, but he does so without penning an angry culture-war screed."
Three interesting findings
Unlucky people tend to be creatures of routine. They tend to take the same route to and from work, interact with the same social circles, and talk to the same types of people at parties. In contrast, lucky people tend to introduce lots of variety into their lives. (source). Relatedly, aswrites, “collect as many lottery tickets as you can.”
Americans are famous for displays of clear emotional expressions. This is common in countries with long histories of migration. When your neighbor doesn't share your culture, emotions serve as a common ground. In such societies, clear expression is critical for being understood. (source: A Theory of Everyone by Michael Muthukrishna).
Mao Zedong, communist leader and founder of the People's Republic of China, in 1969: “I like to deal with rightists. They say what they really think—not like the leftists, who say one thing and mean another.” (source). An incredible display of countersignaling, as Mao was the only person in China who could have gotten away with saying this.
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The advice about luck echoes Nicholas Nassim Taleb's observation in The Black Swan.