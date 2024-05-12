Here is my recent appearance on Spectator TV along with Yascha Mounk:

Contrary to popular opinion, the Oscar award-winning film Parasite (2019) was not about a rich family and a poor family. There was something else going on that everybody—moviegoers and critics alike—missed completely. I explain here:

Go to a state school by Nate Silver There is something comical about this headline. The vast, vast, majority of college graduates do attend state schools. Or non-selective public colleges. A vanishingly tiny sliver of people go to elite colleges. Imagine a headline that reads “Go to an Ivy League school.” I agree with the main point of the post. For most people who manage to get into both an elite school and a state school, the state school will likely be the better option, especially as the reputation of Ivy plus colleges continues to crater. There are some exceptions. First gen applicants, foster kids, people from poor or marginalized backgrounds, etc. Basically, for someone who grew up like me, it’s probably a good idea to attend the most selective school you can get into. But for my future kids, I’ll counsel them to think carefully about their choices rather than steer them to the same types of schools I went to. In a way, “Go to a state school” as general advice is a kind of luxury belief, but it is good advice for upper and upper middle class families (who make up a large share of long form essay readers). Read the post.

American Dependence: The Rise of Single Parenthood by Robert VerBruggen

The Face Across the Aisle by Ruby Basyouni

The Hypocrisy of Judging Those Who Become More Beautiful by Sheon Han

Why Everything is Becoming a Game by Gurwinder

Traditional Publishing is Great, Actually by Nat Eliason Traditional publishing has many shortcomings, but it is still the right option for many, and perhaps most, aspiring authors. At least for now



1. When countries are attacked, they are infused with a strong sense of purpose, suicide rates drop, and researchers find that decades later, people who were teens during the start of the war show higher levels of trust and cooperation. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt). I’ve often wondered if one reason my generation—millennials—are relatively normal is because we came of age during the era of 9/11 and its aftermath.

2. A small percentage of workers in an organization or field is responsible for the bulk of the output. The top 10% of the most prolific elite can be credited with 50% of all contributions, whereas the bottom 50% of least productive workers contribute only 15%. The most productive contributor is, on average, about 100 times more prolific than the least. (source). Relatedly, in their intellectual biography of Lee Kuan Yew (the founder of modern Singapore), the authors write:

The most able in society would have to be drawn into the top rungs, given the most important jobs through a strictly meritocratic system. This group at the top – [Lee] guessed that they made up between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the population in any society – was the yeast which would raise the lot of the entire society. These people would have to be thrown up by a meritocratic system – or sought out by the society’s leaders – and nurtured from a young age. To them would fall the responsibility of the top jobs, both in government and the private sector. Lee dismissed suggestions that such a system was elitist. Rather, he contended, it was based simply on a pragmatic recognition that not all men were of equal abilities and talents. He once said, only half in jest, that to bring Singapore down, an aggressor need only eliminate the top 150 or so men on whom the country relied most for it to keep ticking.

3. People who score highly on the Big Five personality trait of neuroticism are prone to feeling "victimized, mistreated, and tense." They are more likely to report feeling anxious and hurt in response to ambiguous statements like "That's different from what you usually wear" and "You didn't know that?" (source).

