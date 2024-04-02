You can now watch my recent conversation with Professor Gad Saad:

Book event at Yale

You are invited to see me speak at the Buckley Institute at Yale University on April 11 at 4:30pm. It’s free and open to the public. Details and info here. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

From the archives:

The power of ambiguity in threats and promises: Navigating the gray area in human interaction.

Link and recommendations:

Two new reviews of my book:

Heartbreaking Memoir Troubled Indicts The Elites Tearing Apart Two-Parent Homes by Beverly Willett (The Federalist)

Luxury Beliefs by Jim Geschke

Three interesting findings:

1. Education and science literacy are associated with greater political polarization. College-educated Democrats and Republicans are more likely to know when political communities have chosen sides on an issue, and hence what to think (or say) in keeping with their chosen political identity. (source).

2. CEOs with deeper voices make more money. A 1% decrease in voice pitch is associated with a $30 million increase in the size of the firm managed, and in turn, $19K more in annual compensation. (source). Obvious reminder that correlation is not causation. Still, the finding is consistent with other research indicating that males with deep voices are perceived as more socially and physically dominant. Maybe women too? Elizabeth Holmes’ contrived persona comes to mind.

3. Survey of a nationally representative sample of Americans aged 18 and older (source).

Percent who agreed with the statement, “It’s good to see successful people fail occasionally”:

Very liberal: 44%

Moderate: 31%

Very conservative: 20%

“Successful people need to be brought down a peg or two even if they’ve done nothing wrong”:

Very liberal: 30%

Moderate: 20%

Very conservative: 14%

Reading list

I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.

The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.

If you are interested in getting it, just follow these two steps:

1. Order a copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class in whatever format you want (print, ebook, or audiobook)

2. Send a screenshot or photo of your receipt or proof of purchase to the email address troubledmemoir@gmail.com and use the subject line SECRET READING LIST

Already purchased a copy? Just send a screenshot of your receipt to troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the subject line SECRET READING LIST and you’ll get the secret reading list right away.

That's it!

And if you don’t receive it within 24 hours, please check your spam/junk.