Reposting my conversation with former BBC journalist Andrew Gold on his podcast from 2022:

Maxims on human nature, along with some commentary.

Three interesting findings:

1. Why do you feel shame when others falsely accuse you of misconduct? Your heart rate elevates, your cheeks flush, your body temperature feels like it’s rising, even though you didn’t do anything wrong. The reason is that social devaluation by others is sufficient to elicit the emotion of shame, even when there is no wrongdoing. The true trigger of shame is negative perceptions by others—not by the self. (source).

2. Who is willing to cover the bill during dates? Men are more willing to pay for a date if the woman is attractive. Women are more willing to let a man pay for a date if he is attractive. Interestingly, both attractive men and attractive women are both less willing to cover the bill for dates. (source). My two cents (from the male perspective): If the date is going well, say, “Let me get this, you can get the next one.” And then if things are still going well, offer to pay again.

3. In the 1960s, generous social reforms were enacted in Scandinavian countries. In the ensuing decades, crime rose, with robbery becoming 5-15X more frequent. (source).