Why Two Parents Are the Ultimate Privilege by Bari Weiss (interview with Melissa Kearney)
One key quote from Kearney: “We need to promote a social convention of two-parent homes for kids. We do have social science evidence suggesting that role models matter, that celebrity messaging matters, that local leader messaging matters.” One reason (among many) that I appreciated Kearney’s The Two-Parent Privilege book is that it acknowledges that economics are important, but far from the whole story. Norms also play a role for long-term relationship commitments. Two different people have recently told me they were considering divorce but worried about the effect on their children. There was no abuse or mistreatment, just a general feeling of unhappiness and boredom in the relationship. They then explained that because they’d read my newsletter, they decided to remain together and work on their marriage. For people teetering on the edge of making a life changing decision, the messages they receive from individuals they respect can affect their choices.
1. Why do you feel shame when others falsely accuse you of misconduct? Your heart rate elevates, your cheeks flush, your body temperature feels like it’s rising, even though you didn’t do anything wrong. The reason is that social devaluation by others is sufficient to elicit the emotion of shame, even when there is no wrongdoing. The true trigger of shame is negative perceptions by others—not by the self. (source).
2. Who is willing to cover the bill during dates? Men are more willing to pay for a date if the woman is attractive. Women are more willing to let a man pay for a date if he is attractive. Interestingly, both attractive men and attractive women are both less willing to cover the bill for dates. (source). My two cents (from the male perspective): If the date is going well, say, “Let me get this, you can get the next one.” And then if things are still going well, offer to pay again.
3. In the 1960s, generous social reforms were enacted in Scandinavian countries. In the ensuing decades, crime rose, with robbery becoming 5-15X more frequent. (source).
Rob, I am very happy to have found you (can’t remember how). I am prudent with my paid subscriptions, but yours is definitely worth it.
I worked on forensic units some years while at the state psychiatric hospital, and even on the regular units would have criminals as patients. I knew patients who would come to deny that they had committed crimes because they knew they were "a good person who would never do anything like that." It's rather chilling when you encounter it live. That "tears to ice" thing is quite real.
It is related to the discussion of shame. There is an explanation which I subscribe to that there are shame cultures and guilt cultures. In the former, the problem with a bad act is that you and your family will be embarrassed in front of others. In a guilt culture, one feels guilty even if uncaught, knowing internally that the act was wrong. Most cultures of the world are shame cultures. Our guilt culture is not a given, it was learned through generations of teaching. There are readings of the Bible that suggest that learning to become a guilt culture and guilt-understanding individuals are strong themes of both the Old and New Testaments, though the method is different in each.
I am always suspicious of parenting statistics that rely so heavily on correlation. Those two-parents not only contributed an environment, they contributed genetic material. Those who stayed together might have provided that at the outset. The behavior of children depends on environment only while they are living with you, I'm afraid. Genetics certainly influences behavior even when they are young. It increases over time, and really accelerates once they move out. I speak mostly from statistics and observation on this. But I had a bio father and stepfathers. I had bio children and adopted ones (from terrible situations until around age 14), so I can see the influence of environment somewhat. But it recedes quickly.