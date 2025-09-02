You can now catch my recent conversation with Meghan Daum on The Unspeakable podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

NYC Event:

You are invited to attend my live event with author and professional boxer Ed Latimore in New York City. September 18 at 6pm.

Details and registration here.

The Times

Here’s my latest piece for The Times of London

A new kind of cancel culture is brewing — on the right

Excerpt:

In a recent interview to discuss his latest film, Denzel Washington was asked if he ever worried about being cancelled. The Oscar-winning actor just shrugged. “Who cares?” he replied. “What made public support so important to begin with? You can’t be cancelled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up.” It’s easy for Washington to say this at a time when the social media mob has seemingly lost its power. From 2013 until last year, people’s lives were ruined even if they hadn’t “signed up” for public support. Some were even cancelled for expressing ideas that were actually supported by the public. Take, for example, the New York Times editorial page editor who was sacked for running a piece backing National Guard deployments during the 2020 riots. He was run out of his job for publishing a commentary that the majority of Americans agreed with. […] Now, the progressive mob has ebbed — and it’s not because people have suddenly become more tolerant. Rather, the hunting ground has changed. The easy targets are gone, and the survivors have learnt to keep quiet. The campaign worked too well. People with heterodox views were either purged or trained to self-censor so thoroughly that there are fewer left-wing targets to cancel. The shift, however, is mostly down to Elon Musk. When the billionaire bought Twitter (now X) in 2022, he didn’t just acquire a website. He disrupted the central co-ordination hub for the activists, academics and journalists who ran cancellation drives. The people who once set the daily script lost their primary tool.

You can read the whole thing here.

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you'll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Graduates of top medical schools are the most likely to support vague notions of "social justice," and the least likely to actually work in socioeconomically deprived areas. (source).

2. Adolescents in modern societies spend most of their time with peers of the same age, unlike in traditional cultures where they interact with younger children and provide care for them. Evidence suggests that the lack of mixed-age interaction increases aggression, defiance, attention seeking, and risk-taking behaviors. (source). Anecdotally, as a kid, whenever I was responsible for looking after my adoptive younger sister, I behaved better than when I was off on my own or with my friends. You see this with little kids. A 6-year-old will behave like a menace on his own, but ask him to care for his 3-year-old sibling and watch him transform.

3. Ninety-seven percent of young adults who adhere to the Success Sequence escape poverty by age thirty. Furthermore, 86% of young adults who followed these steps reached the middle or upper class. (source).

