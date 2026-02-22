I recently joined John Papola, host of the Dad Saves America Podcast, at his studio in Austin. We had a long conversation covering a variety of topics including the sociology of class, the psychology of status, narcissism, healthy cultural norms, and more. Enjoy.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

This was my second appearance on Dad Saves America. Check out the first one here.

New York City Event

A relaxed, off-the-record conversation and Q&A.

Thursday, Feb 26 at 6:30pm.

Details and registration info here.