Next Thursday (Oct 5 at 7pm) I’m delivering a keynote lecture titled “Understanding the Young Male Syndrome” at the University of Richmond, in Richmond, Virginia.

Each year they invite speakers to deliver lectures on a specific theme. This year it is on “Masculinity in a Changing World.”

Register here to attend the event in-person or watch the livestream.

Here is my conversation with Hillel Ofek, discussing some personal and professional lessons I’ve learned throughout my unusual life. This was recorded shortly after I taught my course at the UATX summer program back in June. Hillel is a talented interviewer, and this conversation went in unexpected directions. Enjoy:

Share

Give a gift subscription

Book tour:

If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.

Book marketing help:

If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.

From the archives:

A review of one of the most illuminating books I’ve ever read:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. People accurately rated men with high IQ scores as more intelligent based solely on their facial photograph. For women, however, there was no statistically significant link between people’s perception of their intelligence and their actual IQ scores. (source).

2. Free speech confers benefits even on people who do not much care about exercising that right. In the history of the world, no society with democratic elections and free speech has ever experienced a famine. (source).

3. The strongest predictor of both sexual and risky behavior is living in an unstable environment during the first 5 years of life. In contrast, living in a low-income environment in early childhood does not predict such outcomes. Instability rather than poverty appears to exert a unique effect on risky future behavior. (source).