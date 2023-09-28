Discover more from Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Next Thursday (Oct 5 at 7pm) I’m delivering a keynote lecture titled “Understanding the Young Male Syndrome” at the University of Richmond, in Richmond, Virginia.
Each year they invite speakers to deliver lectures on a specific theme. This year it is on “Masculinity in a Changing World.”
Register here to attend the event in-person or watch the livestream.
Here is my conversation with Hillel Ofek, discussing some personal and professional lessons I’ve learned throughout my unusual life. This was recorded shortly after I taught my course at the UATX summer program back in June. Hillel is a talented interviewer, and this conversation went in unexpected directions. Enjoy:
Book tour:
If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.
Book marketing help:
If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
A review of one of the most illuminating books I’ve ever read:
Links and recommendations:
Elite College Students Are Doing It to Themselves by Rachel Shin
Yet another illustration of a finding I keep returning to: People who have high-status and wealth are the most preoccupied with status and wealth. Everyone, to varying degrees, wants admiration and respect and prosperity. But this upper segment of society is absolutely obsessed with it. For them, it is a thirst that can never be quenched.
The Case for Colonialism by Bruce Gilley
Why books donʼt work by Andy Matuschak
The claim is a little overstated, but this is still an interesting post. It’s true that passive reading isn’t a good way to retain information. But active reading is. Jot notes in the margins, pause and try to reformulate an interesting argument in your own words, write down brief summaries, regularly connect what you’ve just read to your existing base of knowledge, etc.
Book review: Self-Made Man by Norah Vincent by James Bloodworth
Why religious belief provides a real buffer against suicide risk by David H Rosmarin
One interesting excerpt: “The scientific world in general, and the disciplines of behavioural health in particular, tend to be biased against matters of spirituality and religion. The existing literature is enough to show that these factors have large protective effects against suicide. If another variable had even half the value for any major public health concern, I suspect it would receive substantially more attention.” I am not a religious person but I have read illuminating research in this area. The boost in happiness from attending a service once per week (compared with not attending) is equivalent to moving from the bottom income quartile to the top income quartile.
We Can't Compete With AI Girlfriends by Freya India
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. People accurately rated men with high IQ scores as more intelligent based solely on their facial photograph. For women, however, there was no statistically significant link between people’s perception of their intelligence and their actual IQ scores. (source).
2. Free speech confers benefits even on people who do not much care about exercising that right. In the history of the world, no society with democratic elections and free speech has ever experienced a famine. (source).
3. The strongest predictor of both sexual and risky behavior is living in an unstable environment during the first 5 years of life. In contrast, living in a low-income environment in early childhood does not predict such outcomes. Instability rather than poverty appears to exert a unique effect on risky future behavior. (source).
