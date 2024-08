One of the more fascinating aspects of romantic attraction is how the exact same person can be perceived as more or less physically attractive based on their wealth, status, reputation, and so on. This applies more so to how women view men than vice versa. When I was a kid, around 2000 or 2001, my teenage stepsister (one of Shelly’s daughters, for those of you who read my book) and I were listening to NSYNC on the radio and she announced that she was mystified at how her friends thought Justin Timberlake was so hot, and went on to say that if Justin Timberlake looked the same but was just a regular dude working at a Nike store, girls wouldn’t think he was particularly attractive