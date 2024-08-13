Here is my recent appearance on This Jungian Life.
We spoke about Jungian psychology, status symbols, the hero’s journey, my recent visit to Carl Jung’s house in Switzerland, Troubled, and much more. Speaking about my book with 3 experienced Jungian analysts was a truly unique experience.
One of the more fascinating aspects of romantic attraction is how the exact same person can be perceived as more or less physically attractive based on their wealth, status, reputation, and so on. This applies more so to how women view men than vice versa. When I was a kid, around 2000 or 2001, my teenage stepsister (one of Shelly’s daughters, for those of you who read my book) and I were listening to NSYNC on the radio and she announced that she was mystified at how her friends thought Justin Timberlake was so hot, and went on to say that if Justin Timberlake looked the same but was just a regular dude working at a Nike store, girls wouldn’t think he was particularly attractive
Three interesting findings
1. Men who cry at work are perceived as more emotional and less competent than women who cry at work. When men cried in response to feedback, the feedback provider rated them as a lower performer, less likely to get promoted, and less capable than women who cried. (source).
2. Maternal supportiveness at age five, as judged by several trained independent raters observing mother-child interactions, predicted IQ scores at ages 11 and 18. Maternal supportiveness predicted intelligence and continued to do so throughout childhood. (source).
3. 20% of the population is responsible for:
•100% of criminal convictions
•99% of government benefits received
•84% of cigarettes smoked
•83% of credit card debt
•78% of all injuries
•67% of fast food consumption
•53% of all alcohol consumption
•47% of all sex partners
Obviously not the same 20%, though my guess is that there is a lot of overlap. Source.
How interesting is it to talk to Jungian analysts. The refusal of officer training school because of feeling unworthy, oh that strikes the heart. My own Dad refused to go and ghosted an Ivy League interview based on his math testing off the charts simply because he couldn’t afford a suit jacket as son of Ukrainian immigrants.
Thank you for the link to “the new girl disorder.” I think she nails it, combining all the different factors so well. I’m about to binge her work.