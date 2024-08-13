Here is my recent appearance on This Jungian Life.

We spoke about Jungian psychology, status symbols, the hero’s journey, my recent visit to Carl Jung’s house in Switzerland, Troubled, and much more. Speaking about my book with 3 experienced Jungian analysts was a truly unique experience.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

You’re Probably Not the Person I’m Judging: Divorce, hookup culture, and elites

Three interesting findings

1. Men who cry at work are perceived as more emotional and less competent than women who cry at work. When men cried in response to feedback, the feedback provider rated them as a lower performer, less likely to get promoted, and less capable than women who cried. (source).

2. Maternal supportiveness at age five, as judged by several trained independent raters observing mother-child interactions, predicted IQ scores at ages 11 and 18. Maternal supportiveness predicted intelligence and continued to do so throughout childhood. (source).

3. 20% of the population is responsible for:

•100% of criminal convictions

•99% of government benefits received

•84% of cigarettes smoked

•83% of credit card debt

•78% of all injuries

•67% of fast food consumption

•53% of all alcohol consumption

•47% of all sex partners

Obviously not the same 20%, though my guess is that there is a lot of overlap. Source.