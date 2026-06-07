This Summer's Sleeper Hit Is About A Man Who Can't Ask A Woman Out
With a budget under $1 million, the thriller Obsession has earned more than $100 million in the US and more than $148 million in theatres worldwide. So far, it’s the sleeper hit of the summer.
But it is no shlocky horror flick. I saw it over the weekend and found it to be a surprisingly deep film. At heart, it’s a morality tale for today’s aggrieved young men — a story about male cowardice, female desperation and the nightmare of getting exactly what you asked for. A fitting fable for our social-media age.
First, you have to understand the idea that the film keeps circling around, one that has absolutely nothing to do with the supernatural: a man wants to be wanted more than he wants the object of his desire. It’s an idea that echoes the words of the looksmaxxing influencer “Clavicular”, who has said that knowing he could have sex with a woman is better than actually having sex with her.
In Obsession, a young man named Baron (nicknamed “Bear”) is obsessed with the beautiful, charismatic Nikki. He’s desperate to ask her out but he can’t find the words. Early on, she tells him that she has lost a necklace and she’s desperate for it back. So Bear goes into a shop to buy her a replacement. He then exits the shop with a gift for himself — a cursed trinket that promises to grant him a wish.
The perfect set-up.
Later, Nikki gives Bear an opening to tell her how he really feels about her — but he fails to do so. He can’t do it without knowing how she feels first. And so, out of pathetic desperation, Bear retrieves the “One Wish Willow” from his bag and wishes that Nikki will love him forever.
It works. Nikki becomes possessed and falls madly, horrifyingly in love with Bear. He gets what he wants, which means the wanting is over. And that’s where the horror begins.
Why would being loved to the point of obsession be so awful? Because real love requires the other person to be free.
The thing that makes Nikki worth loving was that she is autonomous, that she has the power to choose Bear. The wish strips all of that away. Nikki tells Bear that she will be “anything you want me to be”. This isn’t really a person worth wanting at all.
Bear (played by Michael Johnston) is also upset that his friends are growing sceptical of how much Nikki suddenly likes him. Although Bear wants to be wanted by Nikki, that’s not enough. He wants to be seen as the type of man who could be wanted by a woman like Nikki.
Eventually we learn that the real Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette) is still trapped in her now-possessed body. Every now and then she claws her way to the surface. In perhaps the film’s creepiest scene, she whispers, “Kill me, Bear. Please”. That is the real Nikki, awake for one second inside the puppet, begging to be put out of her misery. Bear hears her but he does nothing. He’d rather keep the terrifying and potentially murderous puppet that adores him alive instead of liberating the person who didn’t choose him of her own free will.
I notice that every time Nikki makes explicit or implicit requests of Bear, he always fails to give her what she wants: “Tell me whether you actually like me. Replace my necklace. OK, now I’m possessed and I want you to love me. OK, now I’m trapped in my own body and this is a nightmare, please kill me.”
Bear declines each time.
At one point, the possessed Nikki screams at Bear “Tell me you love me!” and Bear screams back, under duress, “I love you!” Recall that early in the film Bear couldn’t say he liked Nikki until she said she liked him first.
The film portrays Bear as a weak and pathetic man from the very beginning. He doesn’t have the courage to ask Nikki out, even when Nikki directly gives him the chance to do so. Bear’s internal frailty appears again when he is trying to decide how he should kill himself. He picks up a gun but backs out, opting to swallow a handful of pills instead.
You keep thinking: if Bear had simply told Nikki he liked her right from the start, none of this would have happened. The main male character of this film was more terrified of asking a woman out than he was of being in a relationship with a murderous woman who feeds him his own cat.
According to research project DatePsychology, more than half of men aged 18 to 25 have not once gone up to a woman to ask her out in the past year, even though three quarters of women the same age say they want to be approached more often. Which is probably why this film could only be made by a 26-year-old Gen Zer who fears what will happen when men fail to act and resort to dreams and wishes and magical fantasies.
The lesson of the movie? If you like someone, just ask them out.
A version of this article was published by the Times of London under the title “Why every young man should fear Obsession’s message.” It is a modified version of a Substack essay I shared last week.
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was a mess in anxiety talking to girls when I was young. I was shy and introverted, and yet apparently, from what my childhood friends told me later when we reconnected, I was considered one of the hottest boys in the school. Somewhere in my dinosaur brain behind my slightly acne covered face, I probably knew this. 6' 3", an athlete that started for the varsity basketball team, and broke records in track and field. I played lead guitar and was the lead singer for a rock band. My grades were good, and I worked, owned a car and carried spending money. My family life was a mess of conflict with my stepfather, but we were strong middle class.
But my shyness was a liability that was a turn-off for females. Clearly, the girls were attracted to the strong and self-confident boys.
But here is the thing. I did date in high school. Then I found the love of my life after high school at age 19 and married at age 22. I think that the girls I ended up with were better people, and I had better relationships with them. They were girls that saw through my shyness and got to know me. Our connections were deeper and not as superficial as those of the "popular" kids projecting abundant hormonal self-confidence and operating from a more primitive mating dance.
Eventually, from my career throwing me into corporate management and leadership positions, my shy gene, a liability, was overcome. I became pretty damn good at sales... selling my business ideas... my business's products and services... myself... and selling others that I thought deserved it.
And this led to be being able to charm the pantsuits off women... even the hottest of them.
All that was required, other than checking some of my own boxes for being someone interesting and attractive, was to have a genuine interest in them, their lives, their interests... and to demonstrate it all in conversation.
My advice to all boys would be the following:
- By kind, but resolute. Practice being kind to others, but don't be a push-over. Learn to fight when fighting is required to protect yourself and your reputation, but don't slide down the backside of being a bully or asshole. Females are attracted to someone that demonstrates that he will be safe and a protector. If you are a bully or an asshole, you are not safe. If you let people walk all over you, you are not a protector.
- Do stuff. Don't be boring. Pursue hobbies. Play sports. If you are not good at traditional school team sports, then there are many individual sports you can try. Play an instrument. Join a club. Do something interesting that motivates you. Of if nothing motivates you, try stuff that seems interesting and it might turn into motivation.
- Work. Make spending money. Have a car or money to pay for transportation for dating, and to pick up the tab for coffee, lunch and dinner.
- Exercise and practice good hygiene. Ideally if doing sports your exercise is taken care of. You don't need to be a stud; you just need to look healthy enough.
- Get reasonable grades. You don't need to be an A student, but if you are failing classes, smart girls are going to see you as a loser. You will likely be one.
- Learn how to have a conversation. This is where you are more interested in the person you are talking to than you are telling them about yourself. It can be practiced. It is how you sell yourself, and those skills will be valuable in your life. It isn't difficult to learn. Even people with mild Autism, or on the spectrum of low emotional intelligence, can learn how to do this. Practice turns into genuine behavior.
- Tamp down your hormonal energy. You want sex. You think about sex all the time. You look at those you are attracted to as a sex object. It causes a brain fog that causes you anxiety and causes you to act like an idiot. Work on understand that as a hormonal response and try to look at those you find sexually appealing as just being another person to be friends with.
Now, you don't need to be top shelf in any of these things. You don't need to be considered above average in physical looks. If you do these things, you will date and probably date a lot.