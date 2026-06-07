Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
36m

I was a mess in anxiety talking to girls when I was young. I was shy and introverted, and yet apparently, from what my childhood friends told me later when we reconnected, I was considered one of the hottest boys in the school. Somewhere in my dinosaur brain behind my slightly acne covered face, I probably knew this. 6' 3", an athlete that started for the varsity basketball team, and broke records in track and field. I played lead guitar and was the lead singer for a rock band. My grades were good, and I worked, owned a car and carried spending money. My family life was a mess of conflict with my stepfather, but we were strong middle class.

But my shyness was a liability that was a turn-off for females. Clearly, the girls were attracted to the strong and self-confident boys.

But here is the thing. I did date in high school. Then I found the love of my life after high school at age 19 and married at age 22. I think that the girls I ended up with were better people, and I had better relationships with them. They were girls that saw through my shyness and got to know me. Our connections were deeper and not as superficial as those of the "popular" kids projecting abundant hormonal self-confidence and operating from a more primitive mating dance.

Eventually, from my career throwing me into corporate management and leadership positions, my shy gene, a liability, was overcome. I became pretty damn good at sales... selling my business ideas... my business's products and services... myself... and selling others that I thought deserved it.

And this led to be being able to charm the pantsuits off women... even the hottest of them.

All that was required, other than checking some of my own boxes for being someone interesting and attractive, was to have a genuine interest in them, their lives, their interests... and to demonstrate it all in conversation.

My advice to all boys would be the following:

- By kind, but resolute. Practice being kind to others, but don't be a push-over. Learn to fight when fighting is required to protect yourself and your reputation, but don't slide down the backside of being a bully or asshole. Females are attracted to someone that demonstrates that he will be safe and a protector. If you are a bully or an asshole, you are not safe. If you let people walk all over you, you are not a protector.

- Do stuff. Don't be boring. Pursue hobbies. Play sports. If you are not good at traditional school team sports, then there are many individual sports you can try. Play an instrument. Join a club. Do something interesting that motivates you. Of if nothing motivates you, try stuff that seems interesting and it might turn into motivation.

- Work. Make spending money. Have a car or money to pay for transportation for dating, and to pick up the tab for coffee, lunch and dinner.

- Exercise and practice good hygiene. Ideally if doing sports your exercise is taken care of. You don't need to be a stud; you just need to look healthy enough.

- Get reasonable grades. You don't need to be an A student, but if you are failing classes, smart girls are going to see you as a loser. You will likely be one.

- Learn how to have a conversation. This is where you are more interested in the person you are talking to than you are telling them about yourself. It can be practiced. It is how you sell yourself, and those skills will be valuable in your life. It isn't difficult to learn. Even people with mild Autism, or on the spectrum of low emotional intelligence, can learn how to do this. Practice turns into genuine behavior.

- Tamp down your hormonal energy. You want sex. You think about sex all the time. You look at those you are attracted to as a sex object. It causes a brain fog that causes you anxiety and causes you to act like an idiot. Work on understand that as a hormonal response and try to look at those you find sexually appealing as just being another person to be friends with.

Now, you don't need to be top shelf in any of these things. You don't need to be considered above average in physical looks. If you do these things, you will date and probably date a lot.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture